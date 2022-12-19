What is 'Social Anxiety'? It's more than just fearing public speaking and being shy

Social anxiety is a common mental health disorder that is often misunderstood as simply being shy or fearful of public speaking. However, it is much more complex than that. At its core, social anxiety is a persistent fear of being judged or evaluated negatively by others in social situations. This can manifest in many different ways, such as feeling self-conscious or awkward in social situations, avoiding social interactions altogether, or experiencing intense feelings of anxiety in situations where one is expected to interact with others.

One of the key symptoms of social anxiety is the fear of being judged or evaluated by others. This can lead to behaviors such as leaving text messages unread or not responding to messages for days at a time, as individuals may feel overwhelmed by the thought of interacting with others. Another common symptom of social anxiety is the tendency to withhold one's true self and only show the parts of oneself that are believed to be acceptable to others. This can involve constantly feeling like everyone is looking at you and judging you, and can lead to feelings of self-consciousness and insecurity.

Another symptom of social anxiety is the tendency to rehearse the things you want to say in your head dozens of times before actually saying them. This can be a coping mechanism to try to avoid making mistakes or embarrassing oneself, but it can also lead to a feeling of being disconnected or disconnected from the present moment. Additionally, individuals with social anxiety may fear letting go and may feel like they will embarrass themselves if they do. This can lead to a tendency to go along with what others say, even if it goes against one's own beliefs or values.

Finally, individuals with social anxiety may struggle with shame and self-blame, often shaming themselves for mistakes they made long in the past. This can lead to a lack of self-confidence and a feeling of inadequacy.

It is important to understand that social anxiety is a treatable condition, and seeking help from a mental health professional can be an important step in managing symptoms and improving quality of life. There are several effective treatments available for social anxiety, including therapy and medication. Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) is a common form of therapy used to treat social anxiety, and involves helping individuals identify and change negative thought patterns that contribute to their anxiety. Medication, such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), can also be effective in reducing symptoms of social anxiety.

If you or someone you know is struggling with social anxiety, it is important to seek help. A mental health professional can help you understand and manage your symptoms, and develop strategies for coping with social anxiety in your daily life. Don't let social anxiety hold you back from living your life to the fullest.