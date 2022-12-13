What is sleep inertia? Know why you feel groggy, drowsy when you wake up

Representational image

Good and deep sleep is very important to stay healthy. In today's time, very few people are able to get a good sleep because apart from the busy lifestyle, there are many reasons due to which they are not able to get proper sleep or feel tired even after waking up. According to doctors, patients suffering from sleep inertia face a lot of problems in their day-to-day lives.

“Sleep inertia” refers to the transitional state between sleep and wake, marked by impaired performance, reduced vigilance, and a desire to return to sleep. The intensity and duration of sleep inertia vary based on situational factors, but its effects may last from minutes to several hours.

There are more theories about what may cause sleep inertia. Among them include: