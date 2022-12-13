What is sleep inertia? Know why you feel groggy, drowsy when you wake up

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 11:12 AM IST
Good and deep sleep is very important to stay healthy. In today's time, very few people are able to get a good sleep because apart from the busy lifestyle, there are many reasons due to which they are not able to get proper sleep or feel tired even after waking up. According to doctors, patients suffering from sleep inertia face a lot of problems in their day-to-day lives.
Also read: Why sleep is important for people with diabetes? Here are some tips for getting good night’s rest
“Sleep inertia” refers to the transitional state between sleep and wake, marked by impaired performance, reduced vigilance, and a desire to return to sleep. The intensity and duration of sleep inertia vary based on situational factors, but its effects may last from minutes to several hours.
There are more theories about what may cause sleep inertia. Among them include:
- Increased levels of delta waves in your brain: Delta waves are linked to deep sleep. People with sleep inertia have higher levels of delta waves, and fewer beta waves, which are associated with wakefulness.
- Reduced blood flow to your brain: It may take a little time for your brain’s blood flow to increase after you wake up.
- Slower brain reactivation: Some parts of the brain— such as the prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for executive function— may reactivate more slowly than others as you awaken.
- Increased adenosine levels: Adenosine is a nucleic acid in your brain that is key for sleep and wakefulness— when you wake up, adenosine levels in your brain should be lower to help you feel awake and energized. Higher levels of adenosine from periods of sleep deprivation could potentially cause sleep inertia.
- How sleep-deprived you are: Consecutive nights of sleep deprivation can increase the duration of sleep inertia because of how your body adjusts to functioning in a sleep-deprived state. This can include trying to cram morslow-waveve sleep into the decreased time you’re asleep, instead of several hours before waking— when it normally occurs.
- Your circadian rhythm: If you wake up closer to the times when your circadian rhythm is trying to prepare you for sleep, you’re more likely to experience more sleep inertia. This can happen if you nap too late or for too long during the day.
- Your chronotype: Your chronotype helps determine your ideal sleep schedule. If you’re fighting your chronotype and sleeping against your body’s natural sleep cycle, you’re more likely to feel groggy throughout the day. Don’t know your chronotype? Check out my chronoquiz.