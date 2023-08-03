Headlines

What is Russian manicure, latest TikTok trend that is next big nail craze?

Discover the truth behind the hype surrounding specialized manicures! Dive into the advantages and potential risks of Russian manicures to make an informed decision before scheduling your appointment.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Aug 03, 2023

Russian manicure is a trending nail care technique that originated in Russia before gaining global popularity. Unlike traditional manicures, it is a dry technique that avoids soaking the nails. The process involves meticulous cuticle preparation, using a special tool to push back the cuticles and create a smoother surface. An electric drill called an e-filer is then used to even out the nail surface. Specialized scissors are employed to trim the cuticles for a clean appearance. Nail extensions or trimming are done based on the client's preferences.

Various nail primers, base coats, and nail colors or designs are applied to complete the Russian manicure. The standout feature of this technique is its longevity, as it typically lasts a week or two longer than regular manicures.

However, controversy surrounds Russian manicures due to the concerns raised by the American Academy of Dermatology. Cutting or pushing back cuticles too close can increase the risk of infection, making it essential to carefully consider the potential risks before opting for this manicure.

As for nail art inspiration, the abstract tips trend has gained popularity, offering a creative twist on the classic French manicure. Instead of traditional white tips, people opt for abstract designs and vibrant colors. Classy and chic nails are also in vogue, often featuring short and practical nail lengths, and are associated with nudes or soft shades like pink.

 

 

These nail trends have been popularized further through social media platforms and celebrity endorsements, providing trendy options for those seeking stylish and eye-catching manicures.

Also read: What is facekini, bizarre skincare trend gaining popularity in China due to heat?

 

