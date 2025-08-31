Add DNA as a Preferred Source
What is Priyanka Chopra and Nita Ambani's secret DIY hair mask for healthy hair? Celebrity hairstylist reveals

Celebrity stylist Amit Thakur reveals DIY hair masks. For truly healthy, luscious hair like Priyanka Chopra and Nita Ambani.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 04:34 PM IST

What is Priyanka Chopra and Nita Ambani's secret DIY hair mask for healthy hair? Celebrity hairstylist reveals
When you think of glossy, bouncy, and picture-perfect hair, names like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Nita Ambani instantly come to your mind. But what’s their secret? According to celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur, many traditional hair remedies have been around for generations. He explained about these DIY remedies and how they are effective or not for long-term hair health. 

Egg and curd hair mask

In his recent post, he explained home remedies like egg and curd mask have worked as miracle solutions for dull, lifeless hair. The natural fats in curd and the proteins in eggs are believed to coat the hair, giving it instant shine, softness, and bounce. Many people still swear by this quick DIY treatment, claiming it can revive damaged locks almost overnight.

READ MORE: Meet Amit Thakur, celebrity hairstylist, Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone are his clients

But he revealed that these results are only temporary. Eggs and curd create a thin coating around each strand of hair, making it appear smoother and shinier. However, this effect vanishes the moment the hair is washed. These ingredients don’t go deep into the hair, leaving the root causes of dullness, dryness, and breakage. 

The power of the right ingredients

Amit encourages people to focus on the right kind of ingredients that provide sustainable results. For example:

Nourishing Oils: Oils like argan oil, coconut oil, and castor oil can penetrate the hair shaft, moisturising from within and strengthening roots. Regular oiling can reduce hair breakage and encourage growth.

Proteins: Products enriched with keratin or plant-based proteins restore lost protein in damaged hair.

READ MORE: Meet Nita Ambani’s hair stylist who is no less than Bollywood hero, has styled Janhvi, Alia, Deepika; he's Katrina’s…

Hydration Boosters: Such as aloe vera and glycerine, lock in moisture, ensuring hair stays soft, smooth, and frizz-free.

Vitamins: Vitamin-rich treatments nourish the scalp, enhance growth, and provide lasting volume and shine.

