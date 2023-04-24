What is price of Indian-origin diamond Kohinoor? Why Queen Consort Camilla won’t wear it on her crown

Kohinoor diamond will not be worn by Queen Consort Camilla (Photo - Wiki commons)

The Kohinoor Diamond has been a matter of controversy between India and the United Kingdom ever since it was taken from the Indian royal empire by the British. It was most recently seen in the extravagant crown worn by Queen Elizabeth before her death.

While according to tradition, Queen Consort Camilla should wear the crown worn by the deceased Queen Elizabeth but refused to do so due to the controversial history associated with the precious and gigantic Kohinoor diamond.

Camilla, who will officially be crowned the Queen Consort as Kind Charles’ wife at the coronation ceremony, said that she will be avoiding the priceless Kohinoor diamond, and will wear Queen Mary’s old crown instead.

In an interview with PTI, the Associate Editor of 'The Daily Telegraph' said, “I think the palace were conscious about the Koh-i-Noor perhaps being controversial and therefore have decided that they don't want there to be a side story about the provenance of these diamonds.”

Kohinoor diamond weight and price

According to the earlier specifications of the diamond, its oldest recorded weight is around 186 old carats (191 metric carats or 38.2 g), before it was fitted into the crown of Queen Victoria after the annexing of Punjab by the East India Company.

The whopping size and weight of the diamond make it the most expensive diamond in the world, currently priced at around USD 20 billion, which comes out to Ra 1.64 lakh crore, greater than the GDP of many nations.

Kohinoor Diamond’s controversial history

The origins of the world’s most expensive diamond Kohinoor can be traced back to India’s Punjab, where it was owned by Maharaja Duleep Singh, who ruled the Sikh empire in India. After British rule’s East India Company annexed Punjab and declared Queen Victoria the Empress of India, the Kohinoor diamond was acquired by the British.

Queen Victoria used to wear the diamond on a circular brooch, after which it was fitted into the Crown of Queen Alexandra, eventually landing in the crown of Queen of Elizabeth, known as the Queen Mother’s crown.

READ | Royal Family: Will King Charles wear India’s Kohinoor diamond on crown during coronation ceremony?