Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

What is price of Indian-origin diamond Kohinoor? Why Queen Consort Camilla won’t wear it on her crown

Queen Consort Camilla decided that she will not be wearing Queen Elizabeth II’s crown at the coronation, which contains the Indian diamond, Kohinoor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 06:14 AM IST

What is price of Indian-origin diamond Kohinoor? Why Queen Consort Camilla won’t wear it on her crown
Kohinoor diamond will not be worn by Queen Consort Camilla (Photo - Wiki commons)

The Kohinoor Diamond has been a matter of controversy between India and the United Kingdom ever since it was taken from the Indian royal empire by the British. It was most recently seen in the extravagant crown worn by Queen Elizabeth before her death.

While according to tradition, Queen Consort Camilla should wear the crown worn by the deceased Queen Elizabeth but refused to do so due to the controversial history associated with the precious and gigantic Kohinoor diamond.

Camilla, who will officially be crowned the Queen Consort as Kind Charles’ wife at the coronation ceremony, said that she will be avoiding the priceless Kohinoor diamond, and will wear Queen Mary’s old crown instead.

In an interview with PTI, the Associate Editor of 'The Daily Telegraph' said, “I think the palace were conscious about the Koh-i-Noor perhaps being controversial and therefore have decided that they don't want there to be a side story about the provenance of these diamonds.”

Kohinoor diamond weight and price

According to the earlier specifications of the diamond, its oldest recorded weight is around 186 old carats (191 metric carats or 38.2 g), before it was fitted into the crown of Queen Victoria after the annexing of Punjab by the East India Company.

The whopping size and weight of the diamond make it the most expensive diamond in the world, currently priced at around USD 20 billion, which comes out to Ra 1.64 lakh crore, greater than the GDP of many nations.

Kohinoor Diamond’s controversial history

The origins of the world’s most expensive diamond Kohinoor can be traced back to India’s Punjab, where it was owned by Maharaja Duleep Singh, who ruled the Sikh empire in India. After British rule’s East India Company annexed Punjab and declared Queen Victoria the Empress of India, the Kohinoor diamond was acquired by the British.

Queen Victoria used to wear the diamond on a circular brooch, after which it was fitted into the Crown of Queen Alexandra, eventually landing in the crown of Queen of Elizabeth, known as the Queen Mother’s crown.

READ | Royal Family: Will King Charles wear India’s Kohinoor diamond on crown during coronation ceremony?

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander shows off toned beach body in red bikini in Dubai, pics go viral
In pics: Ugly scenes from AAP vs BJP brawl in Delhi MCD house
Amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha, check out Parineeti Chopra's 5 outfits that you would want to have
From Calendar in Mr India to Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana: Here are some of Satish Kaushik's iconic roles
Aabha Paul oozes oomph in reels, check viral videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Mohammed Siraj sends Jos Buttler's middle stump flying during RCB vs RR match
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.