What is Nutraceuticals? 7 benefits you should know

The Covid-19 pandemic has been an eye-opener, making people more conscious about their health. For an overall healthy lifestyle and well-being, people are switching over to more natural products. In today's fast and competitive world, to remain healthy people are opting for Nutraceuticals. Nutraceuticals are substances which can provide numerous health benefits.

Supplements with active ingredients can also cause some adverse effects in selected individuals, just like any medical drugs. So before taking any such product, we sincerely advise our readers to consult a physician and only then start taking them. Here we tell you what exactly is Nutraceuticals and how one can benefit for them.

What is Nutraceuticals?

Nutraceuticals can be used to improve overall health or to focus on specific areas of concern.

A nutraceutical is defined as any food substance that provides medical or health benefits, including the prevention and treatment of disease.

Term 'nutraceutical' combines the two words of 'nutrient', which is a nourishing food component and 'pharmaceutical', which is a medical drug.

The name was coined in 1989 by Stephen DeFelice, founder and chairman of the Foundation for Innovation in Medicine, United States.

For example, women require iron to maintain energy levels and prevent anaemia, whereas men require zinc to support prostate health.

Nutraceuticals will ensure they get all the key nutrients their bodies require for optimal health by taking a well-rounded nutraceutical supplement.

How are Nutraceuticals beneficial?

1. As an after effect of Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for vitamins and minerals has surged significantly and people are consuming immunity-boosting products to ensure protection from chronic and infectious diseases.

2. Nutraceuticals can improve health, delay the aging process, prevent chronic diseases, increase life expectancy, or support the structure and functioning of the body. They are also used in the prevention and treatment of mental health issues and disorders.

3. As our lifestyle and eating habits have changed, these supplements help the body to fulfil their nutritional needs and hence strengthening the immune system. Nutraceuticals help us improve our overall health by providing a balanced diet. It adds nutritional value to our body and helps in improving both mental and physical health.

4. There are various types of nutraceuticals, which really help us boost our energy like all the vitamins mainly from Vitamin B group. Vitamin D group also helps you stay active. Vegans and vegetarians should increase their B-12 intake, mainly found in meat.

5. Nutraceuticals are proved to help deal with fatal diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure and such others. Supplements like fibre help to keep arteries free of any form of submission. Diabetes can also be controlled if one maintains a healthy weight and proper nutrition intake.

6. Nutraceuticals are also believed to improve sleeping patterns. Many natural nutraceuticals like valeria roots and some minerals like magnesium may help you get a sound sleep.

7. Certain vitamins like vitamins D have a major role on establishing our mood. Vitamin B is also associated with increased risk of anxiety and depression. Vitamin B2 or riboflavin is again a very important vitamin which is mostly found in meat. Hence, vegetarians can take supplements for it.