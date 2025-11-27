What is Naia Island, Dubai paradise where billionaire Lakshmi Mittal is moving to?

Steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal is reportedly moving his primary residence from the UK due to several impending changes to UK tax laws that target high-net-worth individuals. Inheritance tax, the abolition of the 'non-dom' status, and an overall tougher tax environment are some key concerns for Mittal that prompted him to move into Naia, an ultra-luxurious Dubai's island.

What is Naia Island?

Naia Island, an ultra-exclusive man-made private island development off the coast of Dubai's Jumeirah beachfront, is designed specifically for global billionaires and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs). Developed by Shamal Holding, Naia Island is positioned as a hyper-private coastal sanctuary that prioritises seclusion, security, and elite hospitality. Situated between the prestigious Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah 3 districts, the island offers proximity to Dubai's urban centre while maintaining an aura of a secluded retreat. The development features a limited number of branded residences and large estate plots, some ranging from 21,000 to over 48,000 square feet.

Every villa and residence includes its own private stretch of beach and direct access to the water. It features a dedicated private marina for discreet arrivals and departures by yacht. The island embraces a low-rise architectural design to maximise open coastal views and a serene, nature-focused environment. At its heart will be the region's first Cheval Blanc Maison (part of the LVMH luxury group), providing residents with world-class, personalised concierge, wellness, and fine dining services. The project is still under development, with full completion expected around 2029.

Reportedly, Naia Island will not function like a regular tourist destination. It will become one of the region’s most prestigious coastal addresses, reserved primarily for residents and guests.



About Lakshmi Mittal



He is an Indian-born business magnate popularly known as the 'King of Steel'. He is the Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal, the world's second-largest steel-producing company. In 2006, he takeover bid for the Luxembourg-based steel giant Arcelor, leading to the creation of ArcelorMittal, a global powerhouse in the steel industry.