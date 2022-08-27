What is 'mouth taping' during sleep? Know all about this dangerous viral TikTok trend

There is a new viral trend on TikTok that is getting heavily criticised by experts. That is mouth-taping videos, The hashtag being used is #mouthtaping which gained nearly 25 million views.

In one video, TikTok users are encouraging people to practice this hack which involves people using medical tape at night to avoid snoring, bad breath and other issues.

Mouth taping consists of using tape to keep the lips together during sleep.

Know why you should not try mouth taping

TikTok influencers are also lauding mouth taping for stopping snoring — something that can affect the sleep of the snorer and any bed partners. About 40% of adult men snore habitually compared to 24% of women.

Sleep expert James Wilson, who is known as “The Sleep Geek”, said that any benefits of nose breathing are not worth the risks of mouth taping.

“Unfortunately, mouth taping is an extreme way of encouraging nose breathing that has some serious health risks,”.

The risks could be particularly high for those with sleep apnea, which is a condition when your breathing stops and starts during sleep.

“If this is the case then taping your mouth will make your health worse and could contribute to more serious issues like heart disease, COPD, and stroke, particularly if applied and you are a sleep apnea sufferer,” he said.