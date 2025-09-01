What is Monkey-Barring? Gen Z’s new dating term you didn’t know you needed to worry about

HDFC Bank, India's largest private bank, loses Rs 47482 crore in just 4 days due to...; mcap declines to Rs...
LIFESTYLE
Monkey-barring is a Gen Z label for lining up a new partner before ending the current one, a behaviour experts now call emotionally harmful because it blurs consent and functions like emotional cheating.
If you’ve been scrolling through Gen Z’s favourite platforms, chances are you’ve stumbled upon the term monkey-barring. No, it has nothing to do with playgrounds anymore, it’s the new way of describing a not-so-pretty dating habit.
Monkey-barring refers to when someone doesn’t fully let go of their current partner before grabbing onto the next one. Just like on a monkey bar, you don’t release one bar until you’ve tightly gripped the other. In relationships, this looks like keeping your current partner around while emotionally or secretly investing in someone new, only making the 'switch' once the next option feels secure.
The signs are often easy to spot in hindsight: someone who jumps into a brand-new relationship days after a breakup, sudden secretive behaviour, emotional withdrawal, or an overly intense connection with someone outside their relationship. Unlike open relationships, monkey-barring usually happens without honest conversations or consent, which is why it’s seen as a form of emotional cheating.
ALSO READ: What is 'Shrekking'? The viral dating trend that sounds cute but can break your heart
Many people monkey-bar because they’re terrified of being alone, want constant validation, or don’t want to deal with the pain of a breakup. It feels easier to line up the next person than to sit with loss or work through issues. But the consequences are harsh, for the partner left behind, it creates deep betrayal and confusion. And for the person doing it, it often leads to shallow connections, missed opportunities for growth, and repeating the same cycle again.
As Gen Z gives a name to this behaviour, it opens the door for better conversations. After all, the first step to healthier relationships is calling out patterns that don’t serve anyone.