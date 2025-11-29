What is Margashirsha Purnima 2025? Check shubh muhurat for Snan and Daan, Bhadra’s position, and spiritual benefits

Margashirsha Purnima 2025 (Dec 4 to 5) is a sacred full-moon day for Snan, Daan, Vishnu Puja, and moon worship. Bhadra stays in Swarg Lok, making all rituals safe and auspicious, bringing spiritual peace and positivity.

Margashirsha Purnima is one of the most sacred full-moon days in the Hindu calendar. It falls in the month of Margashirsha (also known as Agahan). Because it is believed to bring purity, peace, and divine blessings, this day is unique. People think it's the perfect time to pray, give, and start over with optimism because it's the last full moon of the year. Worshipping Lord Vishnu and Chandra Dev, the Moon God, is thought to be very fortunate on this day.

Date, timings, and the role of Bhadra in 2025:

In 2025, Margashirsha Purnima will begin on 4 December and end on 5 December, and the most auspicious time for performing Snan and Daan is from 5:10 AM to 6:04 AM. Even though Bhadra falls on this full-moon day, there is no reason to be concerned because Bhadra will be in the heavenly realm (Swarg Lok) at this time. This implies that all rituals and prayers can be carried out without hesitation and that their detrimental effects will not affect people on Earth.

What about Bhadra?

In the Hindu Panchang, Bhadra is a particular time period that is typically regarded as unlucky for beginning new or significant endeavours. Tasks completed during Bhadra are thought to encounter challenges or delays. But instead of being on Earth, Bhadra will be in the Swarg Lok (heavenly realm) on Margashirsha Purnima in 2025. As a result, its detrimental effects won't affect earthly activities, and people can carry out all rituals, puja, and charitable giving with ease.

What to do on Margashirsha Purnima:

Devotees start the day with a holy bath (Snan) at dawn on Margashirsha Purnima, which is thought to purify the body and mind. They then give food, clothing, grains, or other necessities to people in need as part of their charitable work (Daan). Additionally, people perform simple prayers or the Satyanarayan Puja as a form of worship (Puja), particularly of Lord Vishnu. As the moon rises in the evening, worshippers offer milk or water to the moon in the hope of receiving blessings, harmony, and serenity. The day is auspicious and spiritually uplifting because of these combined rituals.

On Margashirsha Purnima in 2025, there is no reason to be concerned about Bhadra because it will be in the heavenly realm and won't have an impact on Earthly activities. This makes the day safe and auspicious for all rituals. While charitable deeds foster kindness, harmony, and social well-being, observing this full moon brings inner purity, spiritual serenity, and positive energy.