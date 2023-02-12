Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

What is Korean Glass Skin? Tips to achieve dewy skin with natural ingredients at home

Korean Glass Skin: Here are some home remedies to achieve dewy skin with natural ingredients.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 02:09 PM IST

What is Korean Glass Skin? Tips to achieve dewy skin with natural ingredients at home
Momoland/Instagram

Korean Glass Skin: Korean beauty trends have taken the world by storm as we can see through our Instagram feeds. Koreans are well known for having beautiful skin and are also the inventors of Glass Skin, a skincare idea that makes the skin transparent and clear so that it reflects light like glass and looks perfect. Talking about having flawless skin, here are some home remedies to achieve dewy skin with natural ingredients.

Aloe vera: It helps in moisturising, exfoliating, and curing acne, sunburn, and other skin conditions. We can use it regularly on our faces. To extract the gel, cut an aloe vera leaf in half. Apply it on your face and leave it alone for an hour. Use warm water to wash your face, then pat it dry.

Honey: Honey is best for skin care. Makes for an efficient and reasonably priced beauty treatment when combined with natural items from your kitchen. Regularly applying honey to your skin can provide benefits and help you have healthy, youthful-looking skin that glows.

Although putting honey on the face overnight gives it more time to work its magic, applying honey to the skin for 10 or 15 minutes is also quite beneficial.

Rice water: It is safe to use rice water as a skin toner twice daily or as a facial mask once daily. Before using the rice water on the face, make careful to conduct the small patch test. Rice water also protects from the sun and anti-ageing.

Soaking rice in water for at least 30 minutes before pressing the rice and straining it through the sieve. Finally, refrigerate the rice water. or Rice can be boiled, then strain it and let it cool fully before putting it in a spray bottle.

Green Tea: Green Tea consists of Vitamin E which promotes new skin cells and softens and illuminates the skin and it also has vitamin B2 which keeps the skin firm and youthful.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's hot reels put internet on fire
Underarm bowling incident: What Trevor Chappell did in 1981 that shocked cricket world
Yearender 2022: Vijay Deverakonda, Manushi Chhillar, Naga Chaitanya, actors who made their Bollywood debut in 2022
From Audemars Piguet to Rolex Daytona: Check out Shah Rukh Khan's luxury watch collection worth crores
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan charged a bomb for actioner, check out Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's fees
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 603 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.