What is Korean Glass Skin? Tips to achieve dewy skin with natural ingredients at home

Momoland/Instagram

Korean Glass Skin: Korean beauty trends have taken the world by storm as we can see through our Instagram feeds. Koreans are well known for having beautiful skin and are also the inventors of Glass Skin, a skincare idea that makes the skin transparent and clear so that it reflects light like glass and looks perfect. Talking about having flawless skin, here are some home remedies to achieve dewy skin with natural ingredients.

Aloe vera: It helps in moisturising, exfoliating, and curing acne, sunburn, and other skin conditions. We can use it regularly on our faces. To extract the gel, cut an aloe vera leaf in half. Apply it on your face and leave it alone for an hour. Use warm water to wash your face, then pat it dry.

Honey: Honey is best for skin care. Makes for an efficient and reasonably priced beauty treatment when combined with natural items from your kitchen. Regularly applying honey to your skin can provide benefits and help you have healthy, youthful-looking skin that glows.

Although putting honey on the face overnight gives it more time to work its magic, applying honey to the skin for 10 or 15 minutes is also quite beneficial.

Rice water: It is safe to use rice water as a skin toner twice daily or as a facial mask once daily. Before using the rice water on the face, make careful to conduct the small patch test. Rice water also protects from the sun and anti-ageing.

Soaking rice in water for at least 30 minutes before pressing the rice and straining it through the sieve. Finally, refrigerate the rice water. or Rice can be boiled, then strain it and let it cool fully before putting it in a spray bottle.

Green Tea: Green Tea consists of Vitamin E which promotes new skin cells and softens and illuminates the skin and it also has vitamin B2 which keeps the skin firm and youthful.