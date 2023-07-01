Search icon
What is Ketogenic diet and how keto atta is beneficial for weight loss, diabetes?

A ketogenic diet primarily consists of high fats, moderate proteins, and very low carbohydrates.

Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

Picture: Pexels

The ketogenic diet stimulates the body to enter a state of ketosis by consuming more fat and fewer carbohydrates. The body turns to use ketones, which are created from stored fat, as its primary fuel source by substantially reducing carbohydrate intake and boosting fat consumption. The main components of a ketogenic diet are high fats, moderate proteins, and very low carbohydrates. 

Even though the keto diet largely focuses on cutting back on carbohydrates, many people find it difficult to give up certain staples like rotis, parathas, and chapatis. These traditional Indian dishes are typically prepared with atta, or wheat flour, which is high in carbs. People following a ketogenic diet can keep eating their favourite foods while maintaining ketosis by swapping out regular atta with a keto-friendly alternative.

Ingredients of Keto atta:

  • Almonds
  • Pumpkin seeds
  • Linseed (flaxseed)
  • Chia seeds
  • Psyllium husk powder

Health benefits of keto atta

  • Keto atta is suitable for anyone following a keto or low-carb diet because it has much fewer carbohydrates than standard atta.
  • Keto atta produces a slower and more gradual rise in blood sugar levels after eating because it has a lower glycemic index (GI) than ordinary wheat flour. This aids in preventing blood sugar peaks and valleys, which is crucial for those with diabetes.
  • Both psyllium husk and coconut flour, two key ingredients in keto atta, are good providers of nutritional fibre. A high-fiber diet facilitates digestion, encourages satiety, and helps keep blood sugar levels constant.

