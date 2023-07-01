What is Ketogenic diet and how keto atta is beneficial for weight loss, diabetes?

Picture: Pexels

The ketogenic diet stimulates the body to enter a state of ketosis by consuming more fat and fewer carbohydrates. The body turns to use ketones, which are created from stored fat, as its primary fuel source by substantially reducing carbohydrate intake and boosting fat consumption. The main components of a ketogenic diet are high fats, moderate proteins, and very low carbohydrates.

Even though the keto diet largely focuses on cutting back on carbohydrates, many people find it difficult to give up certain staples like rotis, parathas, and chapatis. These traditional Indian dishes are typically prepared with atta, or wheat flour, which is high in carbs. People following a ketogenic diet can keep eating their favourite foods while maintaining ketosis by swapping out regular atta with a keto-friendly alternative.

Ingredients of Keto atta:

Almonds

Pumpkin seeds

Linseed (flaxseed)

Chia seeds

Psyllium husk powder

Health benefits of keto atta