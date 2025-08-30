Add DNA as a Preferred Source
What is keratosis pilaris? Causes, symptoms and treatment options for chicken skin

Keratosis is a skin disorder that results in the appearance of rough spots and small, flesh-coloured or red bumps that look like bumps.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 11:29 PM IST

What is keratosis pilaris? Causes, symptoms and treatment options for chicken skin
A few years ago, two Indian film celebrities, Yami Gautami and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, revealed that they are suffering from keratosis pilaris and myositis. Keratosis pilaris, also known as chicken skin, has become more popular as common people are becoming familiar with the term. 

What is Keratosis?

Keratosis is a skin disorder that results in the appearance of rough spots and small, flesh-coloured or red bumps that look like bumps. The disorder occurs when the skin produces excessive amounts of keratin, a protein that can block hair follicles and result in pimples. Typically, these pimples appear on the arms, thighs, cheeks and buttocks. They are usually white, sometimes red, and are not painful or itchy.

Although there is no complete cure for this condition, it can be controlled with medicated creams, sometimes oral medications, and sometimes minor cosmetic operations that can improve the appearance of the skin.

People of both sexes can suffer from it, although it is known to affect women slightly more than men. The disease tends to get worse in winter, possibly due to xerosis (dryness) and the friction caused by wearing extra clothing during the cold months. 

How to treat it?

Simple emollient lotions and keratolytic agents (which exfoliate the outer skin layers) are commonly used to treat the condition, but the condition may also improve naturally as the seasons change from winter to spring and then summer. Other treatments include topical retinoid creams (synthetic medications made from vitamin A), short-term topical steroid creams, and even oral therapy using oral retinoids. Microdermabrasion and pulsed dye or long-pulsed diode laser therapy have also been tried and be somewhat effective as minor cosmetic operations in some people.

Overall, with some cooperation from the patient and physician, a clear explanation of the benign nature of the disease, and reasonable expectations for treatment, the condition can be controlled.

Also read: DJ in the air: Viral video shows Indian woman spins live set while paragliding at 8,000 feet

 

