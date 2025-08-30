Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang issues SHOCKING warning on AI: 'We are going to...'
Rohit Sharma confirmed in India ODI squad, set to undergo Yo-Yo and Bronco Tests at BCCI CoE; Virat Kohli's status unclear
Diljit Dosanjh exits Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor-starrer No Entry 2? Not due to Hania Aamir-Sardaar Ji 3 controversy, but...
Days after Trump slaps 50 percent tariff on India, NTY report makes SHOCKING claim, says, 'Weeks after June phone call...'
What is keratosis pilaris? Causes, symptoms and treatment options for chicken skin
Watch: Babar Azam left stunned as fan breaches security to hug and kiss Pakistan star on the field
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Bajaj for not even folding his bed, says 'if you can't take...'
THIS village is known as 'PhD village,' has produced 33 doctoral students from top universities, it is located in...
From Mukesh Ambani to Amitabh Bachchan: 6 ultra-luxurious private jets owned by India’s millionaires
Zeenat Aman reveals she once apologised to this celebrity after failing to recognise him: 'He explained to me...'
LIFESTYLE
Keratosis is a skin disorder that results in the appearance of rough spots and small, flesh-coloured or red bumps that look like bumps.
A few years ago, two Indian film celebrities, Yami Gautami and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, revealed that they are suffering from keratosis pilaris and myositis. Keratosis pilaris, also known as chicken skin, has become more popular as common people are becoming familiar with the term.
Keratosis is a skin disorder that results in the appearance of rough spots and small, flesh-coloured or red bumps that look like bumps. The disorder occurs when the skin produces excessive amounts of keratin, a protein that can block hair follicles and result in pimples. Typically, these pimples appear on the arms, thighs, cheeks and buttocks. They are usually white, sometimes red, and are not painful or itchy.
Although there is no complete cure for this condition, it can be controlled with medicated creams, sometimes oral medications, and sometimes minor cosmetic operations that can improve the appearance of the skin.
People of both sexes can suffer from it, although it is known to affect women slightly more than men. The disease tends to get worse in winter, possibly due to xerosis (dryness) and the friction caused by wearing extra clothing during the cold months.
Simple emollient lotions and keratolytic agents (which exfoliate the outer skin layers) are commonly used to treat the condition, but the condition may also improve naturally as the seasons change from winter to spring and then summer. Other treatments include topical retinoid creams (synthetic medications made from vitamin A), short-term topical steroid creams, and even oral therapy using oral retinoids. Microdermabrasion and pulsed dye or long-pulsed diode laser therapy have also been tried and be somewhat effective as minor cosmetic operations in some people.
Overall, with some cooperation from the patient and physician, a clear explanation of the benign nature of the disease, and reasonable expectations for treatment, the condition can be controlled.
Also read: DJ in the air: Viral video shows Indian woman spins live set while paragliding at 8,000 feet