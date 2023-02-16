Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

What is Jello skin? Know how to achieve this new skincare trend

Jello skin: This trend promises to make your skin bounce.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 02:57 PM IST

What is Jello skin? Know how to achieve this new skincare trend
File photo

Another Korean skincare trend named 'Jello skin' is taking the world by storm. This latest skincare trend promises to make the skin plump and dewy firmness. The trend is known to maintain plumpness and elasticity in the skin. Apart from this, it also promises to make skin bounce just like Jell-O consistency which can be maintained by having enough collagen levels in the skin. The flexibility and plumpness of the skin are signs of enough collagen present which this trend can help to make you achieve.  

Achieving Jello skin isn’t an overnight process, it can be achieved by having a good diet that is rich in antioxidants and collagen-rich food. Many beauty content creators share recipes filled with collagen-boosting berries and fruits rich in antioxidants. 

Know how to achieve Jello skin:

One needs to have a good skincare routine consisting of exfoliation and collagen-boosting ingredients.

Facial exercises and massages: Massages with your hands or with beauty tools such as gua sha or a face roller can help you achieve Jello skin.

SPF: Using Sun protection factor (SPF) helps in reducing the signs of Aging as it protects against a specific portion of ultraviolet (UV) light called UVB. UVB can cause sunburn and skin cancer.

hydration: No matter the skin type, every skin required hydration. Drink enough water. avoid caffeine, alcohol and smoking. 

Diet: The skin is the largest organ of the body. A nutritious diet takes care of skin, hair, and nail health. 

READ: What is Korean Glass Skin? Tips to achieve dewy skin with natural ingredients at home

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Mission Majnu, Chhatriwali, Dhamaka, binge-watch these OTT films and shows
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh-Nayanthara, Ranbir-Shraddha, Salman-Pooja, fresh onscreen pairs to watch out for in 2023
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Meet Virat Kohli's glamorous sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, whose style can give Anushka Sharma a run for her money
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 607 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.