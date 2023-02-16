What is Jello skin? Know how to achieve this new skincare trend

File photo

Another Korean skincare trend named 'Jello skin' is taking the world by storm. This latest skincare trend promises to make the skin plump and dewy firmness. The trend is known to maintain plumpness and elasticity in the skin. Apart from this, it also promises to make skin bounce just like Jell-O consistency which can be maintained by having enough collagen levels in the skin. The flexibility and plumpness of the skin are signs of enough collagen present which this trend can help to make you achieve.

Achieving Jello skin isn’t an overnight process, it can be achieved by having a good diet that is rich in antioxidants and collagen-rich food. Many beauty content creators share recipes filled with collagen-boosting berries and fruits rich in antioxidants.

Know how to achieve Jello skin:

One needs to have a good skincare routine consisting of exfoliation and collagen-boosting ingredients.

Facial exercises and massages: Massages with your hands or with beauty tools such as gua sha or a face roller can help you achieve Jello skin.

SPF: Using Sun protection factor (SPF) helps in reducing the signs of Aging as it protects against a specific portion of ultraviolet (UV) light called UVB. UVB can cause sunburn and skin cancer.

hydration: No matter the skin type, every skin required hydration. Drink enough water. avoid caffeine, alcohol and smoking.

Diet: The skin is the largest organ of the body. A nutritious diet takes care of skin, hair, and nail health.

