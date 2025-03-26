Researchers in Japan have been investigating the potential preventive effects of forests against non-communicable diseases and have introduced a new concept known as "Shinrin-yoku/Forest bathing."

Humans have long appreciated forest environments for their tranquil atmosphere, stunning scenery, mild climate, pleasant scents, and fresh, clean air. Researchers in Japan have been investigating the potential preventive effects of forests against non-communicable diseases and have introduced a new concept known as "Shinrin-yoku/Forest bathing."

What is Japanese technique Shinrin Yoku or Jungle Bathing?

Shinrin-yoku translates to Forest bathing in English. In Japanese, "Shinrin" means "forest," and "yoku" means "bath." Therefore, Shinrin-yoku refers to immersing oneself in the forest atmosphere, engaging with the forest through our senses. It's not about exercise, hiking, or jogging. It's simply about being in nature, connecting with it through sight, hearing, taste, smell, and touch. Shinrin-yoku acts as a bridge, connecting us to the natural world by opening our senses.

Shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, is a multisensory experience that allows people to connect with nature.

Here are different ways how people can connet

1. Sight: Taking in the vibrant colors and majestic landscapes of the forest.

2. Smell: Inhaling the invigorating aromas of trees, flowers, and phytoncides.

3. Sound: Listening to the soothing sounds of birdsong, rustling leaves, and gentle breezes.

4. Touch: Embracing the natural textures of trees and immersing oneself in the forest atmosphere.

5. Taste: Savoring the flavors of forest-foraged foods, fruits, and the freshness of the air.

This holistic experience fosters a profound connection with nature, promoting relaxation, rejuvenation, and overall well-being.

Forest bathing is a holistic experience that leverages the power of nature to promote physical and mental well-being.

Here's how it works:

1. Sensory Engagement: By immersing oneself in the sights, sounds, scents, and textures of the forest, individuals can calm their minds, slow down their pace, and reconnect with nature.

2. Stress reduction: Studies have shown that spending time in forests can lower cortisol levels (the stress hormone), reduce blood pressure, and improve mood

3. mmune system boost: Exposure to phytoncides, antimicrobial substances emitted by plants, can increase natural killer cells, which help fight off infections and tumors.

4. Mental health benefits: Forest bathing can improve focus, concentration, and creativity, and promote a sense of calm and well-being.

Shinrin-yoku gains popularity in India

The practice of Shinrin-yoku has gained significant popularity in India in recent years. Walks and retreats are now being offered by various individuals, many of whom are certified by an institute in Ireland. These events are held in diverse locations, ranging from Sanjay Van in Delhi to the Shivalik foothills in Chandigarh, Aarey Forest in Mumbai to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. Last year, India's first forest healing center, established by the research wing of the Uttarakhand forest department, opened in Ranikhet.

"People are tired of being confined to their homes," says Vaishnavi Vishwanathan, founder of Nature Connections. "In 2021, around 300 people participated in our walks compared to under 200 in 2020."