Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

What is impostor syndrome? Know how can one deal with this disorder

Imposter Syndrome is a kind of disorder in which the sufferer considers himself to be worthless even for all his achievements and abilities.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 06:46 PM IST

What is impostor syndrome? Know how can one deal with this disorder
Representational image

Many times we get very disheartened by failure and start doubting our abilities. Admittedly, human aspirations never get fulfilled and we keep trying to achieve one new achievement or dream one after the other. Many times it also happens that after reaching a point, we either start doubting ourselves or think that we are not worth anything.

Some people doubt themselves at every turn of life. Find your faults in the faults of others. But they do not do this intentionally, rather these people are struggling with Imposter Syndrome.

Imposter Syndrome is a kind of disorder in which the sufferer considers himself to be worthless even for all his achievements and abilities.

Symptoms of Imposter Syndrome

  • Lack of confidence
  • Fear in mind before starting any work
  • Doubting one's own abilities and potential
  • Always worried and sad
  • Thinking about failure before starting any work etc

Causes of impostor syndrome

Actually, many such cases come to the fore when we study them. As an example, when a parent classifies their child and compares it with another child, then a feeling like an impostor syndrome arises inside that child. When we tell someone that you cannot do the work that the other person is doing, then some similar thoughts come to his mind.

How to deal with Imposter Syndrome?

  • Do share your problems with your close ones.
  • Try to do yoga and meditation regularly.
  • Along with fitness, it keeps the mind calm and relaxed.
  • Despite these efforts, if there is no improvement in the mood, consult a clinical psychologist.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ashu Reddy's sexy photos set internet on fire
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
Mouni Roy spreads grace in her latest photoshoot, see PICS
Avatar The Way of Water: Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Kartik Aaryan attend James Cameron's film screening
Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor attend Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's engagement
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023 registration from 1365 vacancies begins tomorrow: Eligibility, salary, and more here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.