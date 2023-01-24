What is impostor syndrome? Know how can one deal with this disorder

Representational image

Many times we get very disheartened by failure and start doubting our abilities. Admittedly, human aspirations never get fulfilled and we keep trying to achieve one new achievement or dream one after the other. Many times it also happens that after reaching a point, we either start doubting ourselves or think that we are not worth anything.

Some people doubt themselves at every turn of life. Find your faults in the faults of others. But they do not do this intentionally, rather these people are struggling with Imposter Syndrome.

Imposter Syndrome is a kind of disorder in which the sufferer considers himself to be worthless even for all his achievements and abilities.

Symptoms of Imposter Syndrome

Lack of confidence

Fear in mind before starting any work

Doubting one's own abilities and potential

Always worried and sad

Thinking about failure before starting any work etc

Causes of impostor syndrome

Actually, many such cases come to the fore when we study them. As an example, when a parent classifies their child and compares it with another child, then a feeling like an impostor syndrome arises inside that child. When we tell someone that you cannot do the work that the other person is doing, then some similar thoughts come to his mind.

How to deal with Imposter Syndrome?