What is hypnic jerk? Why does this occur while sleeping?

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 01:28 PM IST

What is hypnic jerk? Why does this occur while sleeping?

A hypnic jerk, also known as a sleep start or a sleep twitch, is an involuntary muscle spasm or twitch that occurs just as a person is falling asleep. It is characterized by a sudden, brief contraction or jerk of the muscles, typically involving the legs or arms. These jerks can sometimes be accompanied by a sensation of falling, which can startle a person and disrupt their ability to fall asleep.

The exact causes of hypnic jerks are not fully understood, but there are several theories that attempt to explain why they occur. Some possible causes and contributing factors include:

Muscle relaxation: As you fall asleep, your body goes through a process of muscle relaxation. The sudden jerk may occur when there is a rapid change in muscle tone during this relaxation process.

Brain activity: It is believed that the brain's transition from wakefulness to sleep can be associated with electrical discharges or misfirings in the brain, which may trigger the muscle spasms.

Stress and anxiety: High levels of stress, anxiety, or fatigue can increase the likelihood of experiencing hypnic jerks. These factors may disrupt the natural sleep cycle and contribute to muscle spasms.

Caffeine and stimulants: Consumption of caffeine, nicotine, or other stimulants close to bedtime can interfere with the ability to fall asleep smoothly, potentially increasing the occurrence of hypnic jerks.

Irregular sleep patterns: Disrupted sleep schedules, lack of sleep, or poor sleep quality may increase the likelihood of experiencing hypnic jerks.

It's important to note that hypnic jerks are usually harmless and considered a normal occurrence in many individuals. They are typically not a cause for concern unless they significantly disrupt sleep or occur very frequently. However, if you have concerns about your sleep or experience other symptoms along with the jerks, it's advisable to consult a healthcare professional for a proper evaluation.

 

