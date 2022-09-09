What is Harvest Moon 2022: Know timings, significance, meaning

The fascinating lunar event, which occurs just before the fall equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, will begin in September of the Gregorian calendar. Harvest Moon is the name of the lunar event that will take place closest to the autumnal equinox. Three days will pass during the September full moon.

On September 10, 2022, a harvest moon will be visible. It will be at its brightest at 3.28 IST. In addition to the Harvest Moon, which was once the term used in Europe, other names for the celestial event include Corn Moon, Mid-Autumn Moon, Reunion Festival Moon, Chuseok Festival Moon, Potato Harvest Moon, Honey-offering Festival Moon, and many others.

Harvest Moon 2022: Timing

From September 9 to 11, there will be another full moon night for viewers to enjoy. The moon technically becomes full at a certain time. It is Saturday at 3.29 p.m. IST when the Harvest Moon likely occurs, according to media reports.

Harvest Moon 2022: Meaning and Significance

The Harvest Moon, which can occur in September or October according to the English calendar, frequently falls on major religious and cultural holidays. The traditional Mid-Autumn Festival is taking place at the time of this full moon in Vietnam, China, and other Asian countries. The Harvest Moon in India refers to the time when Hindus offer food as a form of tribute to their ancestors.

The Pitru Paksha, or "fortnight of the ancestors," begins on the day of the full moon. You can check the Harvest Moon in the East for a clear, unhindered view for all Selenophiles. Every night at sunset, the full moon rises in the east and sets the next morning in the west.