Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

What is gynosexuality, lesser known sexual orientation?

Know what is gynosexuality, a lesser-known sexual orientation.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 01:28 PM IST

What is gynosexuality, lesser known sexual orientation?
What is gynosexuality, lesser known sexual orientation?

Gynosexuality, as a sexual orientation, entails an individual's primary attraction to femininity, which encompasses both physical and behavioral traits typically associated with females. This sexual inclination is commonly observed among heterosexual men with a penchant for women.

Individuals who self-identify as gynosexual might find themselves captivated by women's physical features, such as their breasts, curves, and soft skin. In addition, they may also be drawn to character traits that are often linked with femininity, including but not limited to empathy, nurturing behavior, and emotional expression.

It is crucial to note that gynosexuality is a manifestation of sexual attraction and not a reflection of one's gender identity. A gynosexual person has the liberty to identify with any gender, whether male, female, non-binary, or genderqueer.

Gynosexuality, like any other sexual orientation, is an inherent and normal variation of human sexuality. It is of paramount importance to acknowledge and embrace individuals who identify as gynosexual, just as we do with any other sexual orientation.

Nevertheless, it is vital to draw a distinction between sexual attraction and objectification. While gynosexual individuals might find themselves attracted to feminine attributes, it is crucial to recognize and honor the autonomy and humanity of the person to whom they are attracted. Attraction must never be utilized to rationalize the objectification or disrespect of another person.

Gynosexuality denotes a sexual orientation characterized by an individual's attraction to femininity, which is an inherent and normal aspect of human sexuality. It is imperative to demonstrate respect and acceptance towards those who identify as gynosexual, while simultaneously ensuring that attraction never justifies objectification or disrespect towards others.

Read more: Male Fertility: Summer precautions to boost your chances of fatherhood

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Nysa Devgan-Yug's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat: 3-storey building collapses in Vejalpur; 23 rescued, many feared trapped
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.