What is Golden Ratio? How ancient Greek system crowned Emma Stone world’s most beautiful woman ahead of Aishwarya Rai

Emma Stone emerged as the winner when all elements of the face were calculated for physical perfection.

Determining the world’s most beautiful woman has always been a challenge. But Dr. Julian De Silva, director of the London Centre for Advanced Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery, uses a scientific method to make this decision. He applies a computerized face-mapping system based on the ancient Greek Golden Ratio to measure facial perfection.

What is Golden Ratio?

The Golden Ratio is a mathematical value,1.618, discovered in ancient Greece. For centuries, artists, architects, and scientists believed that anything close to this ratio looks naturally balanced and pleasing to the eye.

Dr. De Silva uses this formula to study beauty. His computer program measures the proportions of facial features such as the eyes, nose, lips, chin, and forehead. The closer these measurements are to the Golden Ratio, the more 'perfect' a face is considered.

How Does Computerized Face Mapping Work?

The technique scans a person’s face and calculates how close each feature is to the ideal ratio of 1.618. This method is also used in cosmetic surgery planning, as it helps identify which facial proportions create harmony and attractiveness.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the Top 10

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also appears in the Golden Ratio-based ranking. She is placed 8th among the top 10 most beautiful women in the world. The list includes celebrities from the U.S., India, and China whose facial features scored high for symmetry and balance.

Top 10 Most Beautiful Women (Golden Ratio Ranking)

1. Emma Stone (American Actress) – 94.72% Crowned No. 1 for having exceptionally balanced features.

2. Zendaya (American Actress) – 94.37% Ranked second for her harmonious facial proportions.

3. Freida Pinto (Indian Actress) – 94.34% Represents India strongly at third place.

4. Vanessa Kirby (British Actress) – 94.31%

5. Jenna Ortega (American Actress) – 94.35%

6. Margot Robbie (Australian Actress) – 93.43%

7. Olivia Rodrigo (American Singer) – 93.71%

8. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Indian Actress) – 93.41%

9. Tang Wei (Chinese Actress) – 93.08%

10. Beyoncé (American Singer) – 92.40%

Emma Stone Tops the List With 94.72%

Emma Stone has been declared the world’s most beautiful woman according to the Golden Ratio. Her facial features — including a 97% score for her jawline, 95.6% for her lips, and 94.2% for her eyebrows — place her closest to the ancient Greek ideal of perfection. With these nearly perfect proportions, she ranks above all others, including Aishwarya Rai.