FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

What is Golden Ratio? How ancient Greek system crowned Emma Stone world’s most beautiful woman ahead of Aishwarya Rai

Railway RRB Group D new exam date OUT; check details here

CMAT 2026 BIG UPDATE: Registration window extended till THIS date; know how to apply at cmat.nta.nic.in; Check full details here

As Amazon boss enters AI race with USD 6.2 billion venture, Telsa CEO Elon Musk calls him...

SS Rajamouli in BIG trouble: Complaint filed against Varanasi director for 'hurtful' remarks on...

Aamir Khan shares how first wife Reena Dutta's family reacted to their secret marriage at age of...: 'He scared me and threatened...'

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 BIG UPDATE: Result to be announced soon at ibps.in, know how to download scorecard

Who was Madvi Hidma? From child recruit to most-wanted Maoist leader behind 26 armed attacks, gunned down days after mother’s emotional plea

Major blow to India as THIS Muslim country scraps visa-free entry due to..., government issues advisory

Who is Jaichand, whom Tej Pratap has now blamed for mentally harassing his sister Rohini amid Yadav family dispute? Here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What is Golden Ratio? How ancient Greek system crowned Emma Stone world’s most beautiful woman ahead of Aishwarya Rai

What is Golden Ratio? How ancient Greek system crowned Emma Stone world’s most b

Railway RRB Group D new exam date OUT; check details here

Railway RRB Group D new exam date OUT; check details here

CMAT 2026 BIG UPDATE: Registration window extended till THIS date; know how to apply at cmat.nta.nic.in; Check full details here

CMAT 2026 BIG UPDATE: Registration window extended till THIS date

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Happy Birthday Nayanthara: From Jawan to Bigil, 8 highest-grossing films that made her Lady Superstar

Happy Birthday Nayanthara: 8 highest-grossing films that made her Lady Superstar

From Humane Sagar, Sidhu Moose Wala to KK, Wajid Khan: Indian singers who died young

From Humane Sagar to Sidhu Moose Wala: Indian singers who died young

Who are Tejashwi Yadav and Rajshree Yadav's children? See how bua Rohini Acharya had welcomed nephew

Who are Tejashwi Yadav and Rajshree Yadav's children? See how bua Rohini Acharya

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

What is Golden Ratio? How ancient Greek system crowned Emma Stone world’s most beautiful woman ahead of Aishwarya Rai

Emma Stone emerged as the winner when all elements of the face were calculated for physical perfection.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 03:16 PM IST

What is Golden Ratio? How ancient Greek system crowned Emma Stone world’s most beautiful woman ahead of Aishwarya Rai
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Determining the world’s most beautiful woman has always been a challenge. But Dr. Julian De Silva, director of the London Centre for Advanced Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery, uses a scientific method to make this decision. He applies a computerized face-mapping system based on the ancient Greek Golden Ratio to measure facial perfection.

What is Golden Ratio?

The Golden Ratio is a mathematical value,1.618, discovered in ancient Greece. For centuries, artists, architects, and scientists believed that anything close to this ratio looks naturally balanced and pleasing to the eye.
 
Dr. De Silva uses this formula to study beauty. His computer program measures the proportions of facial features such as the eyes, nose, lips, chin, and forehead. The closer these measurements are to the Golden Ratio, the more 'perfect' a face is considered.

How Does Computerized Face Mapping Work?

The technique scans a person’s face and calculates how close each feature is to the ideal ratio of 1.618. This method is also used in cosmetic surgery planning, as it helps identify which facial proportions create harmony and attractiveness.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the Top 10

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also appears in the Golden Ratio-based ranking. She is placed 8th among the top 10 most beautiful women in the world. The list includes celebrities from the U.S., India, and China whose facial features scored high for symmetry and balance.

Top 10 Most Beautiful Women (Golden Ratio Ranking)

  • 1. Emma Stone (American Actress) – 94.72% Crowned No. 1 for having exceptionally balanced features.
  • 2. Zendaya (American Actress) – 94.37% Ranked second for her harmonious facial proportions.
  • 3. Freida Pinto (Indian Actress) – 94.34% Represents India strongly at third place.
  • 4. Vanessa Kirby (British Actress) – 94.31%
  • 5. Jenna Ortega (American Actress) – 94.35%
  • 6. Margot Robbie (Australian Actress) – 93.43%
  • 7. Olivia Rodrigo (American Singer) – 93.71%
  • 8. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Indian Actress) – 93.41%
  • 9. Tang Wei (Chinese Actress) – 93.08%
  • 10. Beyoncé (American Singer) – 92.40%

Emma Stone Tops the List With 94.72%

Emma Stone has been declared the world’s most beautiful woman according to the Golden Ratio. Her facial features — including a 97% score for her jawline, 95.6% for her lips, and 94.2% for her eyebrows — place her closest to the ancient Greek ideal of perfection. With these nearly perfect proportions, she ranks above all others, including Aishwarya Rai.
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What is Golden Ratio? How ancient Greek system crowned Emma Stone world’s most beautiful woman ahead of Aishwarya Rai
What is Golden Ratio? How ancient Greek system crowned Emma Stone world’s most b
Railway RRB Group D new exam date OUT; check details here
Railway RRB Group D new exam date OUT; check details here
CMAT 2026 BIG UPDATE: Registration window extended till THIS date; know how to apply at cmat.nta.nic.in; Check full details here
CMAT 2026 BIG UPDATE: Registration window extended till THIS date
As Amazon boss enters AI race with USD 6.2 billion venture, Telsa CEO Elon Musk calls him...
As Amazon boss enters AI race with USD 6.2 billion venture, Elon Musk calls...
SS Rajamouli in BIG trouble: Complaint filed against Varanasi director for 'hurtful' remarks on...
SS Rajamouli in BIG trouble: Complaint filed against Varanasi director for...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Happy Birthday Nayanthara: From Jawan to Bigil, 8 highest-grossing films that made her Lady Superstar
Happy Birthday Nayanthara: 8 highest-grossing films that made her Lady Superstar
From Humane Sagar, Sidhu Moose Wala to KK, Wajid Khan: Indian singers who died young
From Humane Sagar to Sidhu Moose Wala: Indian singers who died young
Who are Tejashwi Yadav and Rajshree Yadav's children? See how bua Rohini Acharya had welcomed nephew
Who are Tejashwi Yadav and Rajshree Yadav's children? See how bua Rohini Acharya
Looking for smartphone with great camera quality? Here are 5 Android phones that rival iPhone 17 Pro
Looking for smartphone with great camera quality? Here are 5 Android phones
In PICS: Who is Vanshika, soon-to-be wife of star India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav? Know about her educational qualification, profession, her net worth is Rs...
In PICS: Who is Vanshika, soon-to-be wife of star India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE