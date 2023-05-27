What is fast fashion? How it's destroying the environment, planet

Fast fashion refers to the production and consumption of inexpensive clothing in large quantities, typically replicating the latest fashion trends from the catwalk to the retail stores at a rapid pace. It is characterized by quick turnaround times, low prices, and an emphasis on constantly updating styles to meet consumer demand. However, fast fashion has significant negative impacts on the environment and the planet. Here's how:

Excessive resource consumption: Fast fashion relies on the exploitation of finite resources such as water, fossil fuels, and raw materials. The production of textiles like cotton, polyester, and rayon requires vast amounts of water, energy, and chemicals. This leads to increased greenhouse gas emissions, water pollution, and depletion of non-renewable resources.

Pollution and toxic chemicals: Fast fashion involves the use of numerous toxic chemicals in textile production, dyeing, and finishing processes. These chemicals, including heavy metals and hazardous dyes, often end up in water bodies, causing water pollution and posing risks to aquatic ecosystems and human health.

Waste generation: Fast fashion promotes a "throwaway" culture, where clothes are bought, worn briefly, and discarded. The pressure to constantly update wardrobes leads to immense textile waste. The discarded garments often end up in landfills, where they contribute to the release of greenhouse gases as they decompose, adding to the problem of climate change.

Low-quality garments: Fast fashion prioritizes low-cost production, which often results in poor quality garments that quickly lose their shape or wear out. This planned obsolescence encourages frequent purchases, exacerbating the waste issue and perpetuating the cycle of unsustainable production.

Exploitation of workers: To keep costs low, fast fashion brands often outsource production to countries with lax labor regulations and low wages. This can lead to exploitative working conditions, unfair wages, long hours, and limited worker rights, perpetuating social injustices.