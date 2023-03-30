Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

What is egg freezing, procedure that helped Priyanka Chopra become mother?

Actress Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about freezing her eggs in her early 30s.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 09:52 AM IST

What is egg freezing, procedure that helped Priyanka Chopra become mother?
File photo

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about her egg freezing in her early 30s as her mother Madhu Chopra, who is an obstetrician-gynaecologist, advised her.

"I felt such freedom, I did it in my early thirties and I could continue on an ambitious warpath, I wanted to achieve, and I wanted to get to a certain place in my career," Priyanka, who welcomed her first child Malti Marie via surrogacy in 2022, told Dax Shephard on the podcast Armchair Expert.

Priyanka Chopra, married singer Nick Jonas in 2018, and welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in 2022 via surrogacy. Chopra also said that she believes the biological clock is real and freezing eggs is a way to take power from it. 

"Also, I had not met the person I wanted to have children with. So, with that anxiety-inducing, and with my mom who is an ob-gyn going, `Just do it`," she added.

What is Egg Freezing?

Egg freezing Also known as oocyte cryopreservation is a scientific process that offers women reproductive freedom by allowing them to plan a baby at their preferred age while freezing their eggs at the optimal biological age. The process involves stimulating a woman's ovaries with hormones, retrieving viable eggs through transvaginal methods, and subsequently freezing and storing them.

Unfortunately, Indian society is largely unaware of the decrease in ovarian reserve and decreased chances of pregnancy as age advances. The unplanned postponement of pregnancy can increase the risk of infertility, adding to feelings of guilt, frustration, and agony. While sperm freezing and banking are parallel processes, egg-freezing science has lagged behind due to the large size, more fluid content, and specific chromosomal arrangement of eggs.

The process begins with fertility assessment and consultation followed by the extraction of the woman's eggs and cryopreserved at -196c temperature using an advanced freezing technique called Vitrification (flash freezing). Then followed by ovarian stimulation, whereby a woman is given injections to make multiple eggs in her ovaries. The eggs are retrieved at the correct time and cryopreserved using Vitrification. The eggs are then stored under liquid nitrogen till the time of their use. 

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sleep better tonight: 5 types of tea that can improve your sleep quality
Valentine's Week 2023: Recreate these B-town inspired looks for your perfect Valentine's Day date
Team RRR - Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli - go desi at the Oscars 2023 'champagne carpet'
Nysa Devgan's physical transformation will shock you, check her before and after photos
Meet Palwasha Bashir- Pakistan's ace badminton player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Can you get infected by Covid-19 and H3N2 at the same time? Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.