What is Déjà vu? What does science say about this memory illusion?

Photo: Pixabay

Have you already experienced this creepy feeling that what is happening the very moment has happened to you before? This is a very common experience that most of us have tasted already and it's called 'déjà vu'.

What is Déjà vu?

Déja Vu is a French word meaning 'already seen, and déja vu events create a similar situation in which a person feels that he has already witnessed these events.

The events of déjà vu are seen by connecting time travel. It splits, one part of which is different and the other part is different, and sometimes the experience of these two lines is felt by human beings. That is why a person remembers an event or a place twice, this experience is called déjà vu.

Karwa Chauth 2022: WhatsApp wishes, greetings, quotes and messages to send to your loved ones

In the state of deja vu, a person feels as if the events happening in the present have happened to him in the past. Some people believe that this happens when someone goes into the future and changes the past.

Scientific reasons behind déjà vu

If we talk about its scientific reasons, then scientists say that our brain is divided into two parts, one part controls the right side body, and the other part controls the left side body, and whenever When we are suffering from mental exhaustion or some kind of hangover, then the signal does not reach both our brains simultaneously, even after a delay of a few microseconds, one side of our brain thinks that this thing has happened to me in the past.