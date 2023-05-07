What is Cryotherapy, taken by Rakul Preet Singh in -15 degrees Celsius? Know health benefits of ice-cold bath

File photo

Rakul Preet Singh surprised her fans by taking cryotherapy recently, she took a dip in ice water at minus 15 degrees while wearing a bikini. Cryotherapy, which uses extremely low temperatures to treat a variety of illnesses and enhance skin health, is a sort of cold therapy that is unfamiliar to uninitiated patients.

The actress posted a video on her Instagram on Saturday, May 6, and captioned it, "Cryo in -15 anyone?" at an undisclosed snowy location. Rakul's post went viral as soon as she shared it on social media. Her fans too flooded the comments section appreciating the daring actress.

What is Cryotherapy?

Cryotherapy is a treatment when the body is exposed to extreme cold to freeze water and destroys abnormal tissue. The therapy includes treatments like cold showers, ice packs, cool-air body champers, and total body immersion in icy cold water. The tissues of the body expose to cold temperatures for therapeutic reasons.

It is advised to utilise cold therapy as a response to athletic endeavours, whether you exercise regularly or go for long jogs every evening. maintain the shower time between 30 seconds and three minutes, and maintain the temperature below 15 degrees Celsius. You might even take a hot shower to start and a cold splash to end it.

Benefits of Cryotherapy:

Your body immediately enters survival mode after a chilly shower, concentrating on keeping its internal temperature stable. By providing newly oxygenated blood to locations in need of healing or rejuvenation, this procedure pushes your body to boost blood flow circulation.

After a hot shower, even a short amount of time spent under cold running water can protect you against contagious viruses and, consequently, from dangerous seasonal illnesses.

By tightening blood vessels and forcing blood to the body's centre and critical organs, water that is cold also helps in reducing localised discomfort and calming aching muscles.

Despite its limitations, research has demonstrated the beneficial effects of cold therapy on anxiety and depressive symptoms. It aids in reducing the effects of depression and improving nervous mood.