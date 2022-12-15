What is collagen? How it helps you stay young forever?

Representational image

Collagen is the most abundant protein in your body. It is a major component of the connective tissues that make up many parts of the body, including tendons, ligaments, skin, and muscles. It provides structure to your skin and makes your bones strong, It is basically a protein, which binds tissues in fish and animals, which is also very beneficial for the youth.

Also read: Are you troubled by dry skin? 5 tips to prevent this problem

Know the beauty benefits of collagen

Collagen is a major component of your skin. It works to stretch and hydrate the skin. As you age, your body produces less collagen, which leads to drier skin and wrinkles. However, several studies have shown that collagen-rich peptides or supplements that contain collagen can help slow down the aging of your skin by eliminating dryness. Experts believe that the anti-wrinkle effects of collagen supplements are attributed to their ability to produce collagen and stimulate them in your body. Collagen supplements may be helpful in preventing acne and other skin problems. Consuming collagen supplements may also boost your body's production of other proteins that help with your skin's structure. These include elastin and fibrillin.

Benefits of collagen for hair

Hair gets its natural colour from melanin. Melanin is secreted by the producing cells in your body. As we age, the melanin-producing cells in our body start getting destroyed, due to which our hair starts turning grey. Although greying of hair also depends on your genes, stress, wrong diet.

Also, we use many types of chemicals in hair which are very harmful to hair. Which later leads to greying of hair. Collagen is known for its antioxidant properties. Which prevents your hair from turning white due to these free radicals.

Other benefits of collagen

Nails: Consuming collagen can increase the strength of your nails.

Brain: No studies have examined the role of collagen supplements in brain health. However, some people claim that they improve mood and reduce symptoms of anxiety.

Aids weight loss: Some people believe that taking collagen supplements can help with weight loss and boost the digestive system.

Reducing inflammation and osteoarthritis: Collagen supplements have been shown to reduce inflammation in the body and stimulate collagen synthesis. It can help in relieving pain in people suffering from joint disorders like osteoarthritis.

How you can produce collagen naturally

Aloe vera- Aloe vera gel has long been used for skin care and to treat wounds. It is beneficial for getting relief from the problem of cuts and burns. Because applying and consuming aloe vera directly increases collagen production in the body. It can help boost collagen production in your skin.

Vitamin-C Foods- Eating foods rich in Vitamin-C can increase the level of collagen in the body as both are important for the skin. Foods like oranges, red peppers, sprouts, broccoli and strawberries are rich in Vitamin-C.

Ginseng

The anti-aging effects of the ginseng plant are very beneficial. Ginseng is absorbed into the skin without causing the adverse chemical reactions many chemical pharmaceuticals causes and helps the skin retain its original shape. It also promotes the growth of collagen.

In addition, chicken and fish are rich sources of collagen. Foods that contain gelatin, such as bone broth, help boost collagen.