There was a time when our favourite actresses or icons used to wear bold prints, vibrant colours and loud makeup. Now, it's all about minimalism, in simpler terms, simplicity. It's about how beautifully you can ace your look using minimal makeup, basic outfits, at the same time, exuding elegance and sophistication.

Today, everyone is talking about the 'clean girl aesthetic' - involving simplicity and minimalism while flexing one's natural radiance. Let's get to know more about this term.

What is 'clean girl' aesthetic?

The 'clean girl' aesthetic is a fashion and beauty movement that celebrates "being you". In other terms, it shifts the focus on simplicity and minimalism from maximalism. As per a report by MoneyControl, Simran Lalwani, fashion designer and creative director at Ostilos, describes it as "a fashion and beauty trend centered around the 'less is more' approach."

Explaining it further, Lalwani says, "Think neutral tones, tailored fits, sleek hair and glowing skin," Lalwani adds. It's a celebration of wardrobe staples and clean lines—a style that conveys a sense of being put-together without appearing overdone".

How to achieve the 'clean girl' look

Before you go out for shopping again, let us tell you that you can ace the 'clean girl' look with whatever clothes you already have in your closet. Wondering how? Well, 'clean girl' aesthetics can be achieved with basic "capsule wardrobe" - clothes that can be styled in uncountable ways! We bet you have everything a capsule wardrobe requires, such as - a pair of denim jeans, a white shirt, a black blazer, a pair of formal beige pants, basic white and black t-shirts and a brown belt.

These pieces are not so loud, yet elegant and speaks volumes about 'clean girl' aesthetics.

In terms of beauty

In terms of beauty, 'clean girl' aesthetics do not require you to wear heavy makeup all the time! Rather, it is about having glowing and well-hydrated skin. Let us be honest - you definitely do not require to follow 10-step skincare routine. It's just not cost-effective, rather it's only time-taking.

Go for basic products - a good cleanser, a hydrating moisturiser, sunscreen (a must-have), and a night cream, recommended by your dermatologist.