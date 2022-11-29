Search icon
What is Champa Shashti? Know the significance and rituals of this day

This year's Champa Shashti falls on November 29 as predicted by the Panchang. This day is a day of worship for Khandoba.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 10:26 AM IST

India is inundated with festivities as there are festivals held almost every day in some regions. Even outside of the country, many festivals are popular and are celebrated. Champa Shashti is one such ceremony in Indian culture.
 
What is Champa Shashti?
The Champa Shashti Vrat is observed during the Shukla Paksha Sahshthi tithi of the month of Agahan. Lord Shiva is the focus of the Champa Shashti holiday. An embodiment of Bholenath named Khandoba is the focus of this celebration. On this day, Mahadev's Markandeya incarnation is honoured. This year's Champa Shashti falls on November 29 as predicted by the Panchang. This day is a day of worship for Khandoba. (Also Read: Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Balenciaga's controversial campaign, says 'attempts to normalize child abuse..')
 
Notably In Pune, Maharashtra, the Khandoba temple celebrates Champa Sashti with great passion. Throughout the six-day holiday, Khandoba worshipers keep fasts. Worshipers and devotees bring a wood apple, leaves, turmeric powder, and other items as part of the Lord Khandoba rite. People who observe Champa Shashti with total devotion are said to receive blessings from the deity (Khanduba) who defended them against demons.
 
What is the significance of Champa Shashti?
Champa Shakti holds great significance in the Hindu religion. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva who incorporated the form of a ferocious warrior Khandoba and Lord Khandoba saved lives from the evil brothers Malla and Mali. The day is celebrated as Khandoba, the manifestation of Lord Shiva, winning the day. In a few parts of India, people celebrate Champa Shashti to show their happiness and devotion to Lord Shiva.
 
Lord Khandoba is called the Lord of hunters, warriors and farmers. The people of Maharashtra and Karanataka celebrate this festival with great devotion and dedication.
 
What are the rituals of Champa Shashti?
  1. Amavasya is the beginning of the six-day celebration, which ends on Champa Shashti.
  2. The followers present Lord Khandoba with fruits, turmeric powder, and other offerings.
  3. For six days, worshippers burn oil lamps in front of the Lord.
  4. Numerous offerings are presented to the deity on the sixth day.
  5. After the rites, there is an Aarti.
