What is brain-eating amoeba? Reason behind death of 9-year-old girl in Kerala

A nine-year-old girl died two days ago in north Kerala and health officials confirmed the cause of her death to be Amoebic encephalitis, a rare brain infection. The girl was suffering with fever on August 13. However, it was not the normal fever as her condition was deteriorating rapidly after which she was shifted to the Kozhikode medical college the next day, on August 14, but she died the same day.

According to officials, the girl was infected with the infection from a water body, such as a pond or lake, which the officials are searching for. The officials also said that the girl’s death makes it the fourth case of deaths happening due to Amoebic encephalitis in Kozhikode.

What is Amoebic encephalitis or brain-eating amoeba?

Amoebic encephalitis is a brain infection which is caused when someone gets infected with the N fowleri amoeba. This microscopic organism is found all over the world. However, getting infected with N fowleri leads to primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, a serious infection of the brain.

The amoebic encephalitis is an environmental amoeba which causes what is called “brain-eating amoeba.” Amoebic encephalitis is one of the world’s most dangerous water-borne microorganisms. The brain-eating amoeba is a fatal infection with which a person can come in contact, surprisingly, through freshwater sources, like lakes, rivers, and streams. These organisms mainly live in warm waters with temperatures between 25 and 40°C.

What are the symptoms of brain-eating amoeba?

Symptoms of brain-eating amoeba include a sore throat, headache, hallucinations, confusion, vomiting, fever, neck stiffness, changes to taste and smell, and seizures. If someone is infected with primary amoebic meningoencephalitis then the incubation period, that is the time between infection till the symptoms are shown, is often from three to seven days.

In most cases, this infection always leads to death despite the patient receiving quick medical intervention. In these cases, the infected person typically dies five days after the symptoms have started.





