The comedian shared insights into her weight loss journey, highlighting how adjusting her dinner time played an important role.

Comedy queen Bharti Singh's weight loss journey has become an inspiration to many. The television personality and comedian recently revealed that she successfully lost between 15 to 16 kg over a span of 6-7 months. Currently, she weighs approximately 71 kg after continuing her weight loss efforts in recent years.

The comedian shared insights into her weight loss journey, highlighting how adjusting her dinner time played an important role. In a conversation with actor Gurmeet Choudhary on her YouTube podcast, she revealed that by having dinner at 6:30 PM for 6-7 months, her body adapted to the routine. However, when she shifted her dinner time to 9:30 PM, she experienced nausea, indicating her body’s resistance to the change. Singh emphasised that this experience made her realise the importance of maintaining a consistent schedule.

Dt Debjani Banerjee, a dietician at PSRI Hospital in New Delhi, said, having dinner at 6:30 PM for six to seven months can lead to significant health improvements. She highlighted various benefits associated with this practice, including better digestion, improved sleep quality, effective weight management, stabilised blood sugar levels, reduced risk of heart disease, lower blood pressure, enhanced metabolism, and prevention of acid reflux, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The dietitian also noted that eating dinner early can lead to increased energy levels and improved hormonal balance.“Research shows that eating dinner early gives the body more time to digest food before bedtime. This allows for better absorption of nutrients and helps prevent digestive discomfort during sleep, including indigestion and acid reflux. Additionally, a lighter stomach at bedtime promotes better sleep quality by reducing the risk of acid reflux and indigestion, which can disrupt sleep patterns,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee emphasised that having dinner earlier contributes to effective weight management. “It gives your body more time to burn calories before bed, which can aid in weight control and prevent overeating. It allows for better regulation of blood sugar levels, as the body has more time to process and metabolise carbohydrates before resting. This can also reduce the risk of heart disease,” Banerjee added.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Bharti made headlines by successfully losing weight through intermittent fasting. Her journey focused not only on losing pounds but also on enhancing her overall health. Previously dealing with weight-related challenges such as asthma and diabetes risk, Bharti now reports feeling significantly healthier and more energetic after her weight loss.