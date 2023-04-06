What is 'Belly Armour', worn by Suhani Parekh in Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Mumbai event?

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre event was an absolute night to be remembered as celebs graced the red carpet not only from Bollywood but also from Hollywood.

Famous jewellery designer, Suhani Parekh, the founder and creative director of Misho, a jewellery label, attended the Day 2 of the grand launch of the NMACC gala in Mumbao on Saturday (April 1). The famous jewellery designer wore a 24k gold belly armour and confidently flaunted her baby bump.

As soon as her pictures came out from the gala nights at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, they became viral on the internet.

Suhani Parekh is in the last month of pregnancy and her facial glow says it all. Netizens have loved how elegantly she carried the entire look on the red carpet. But, there are a lot of people who are clueless about the gold outfit that Suhani wore at the NMACC gala.

Let us let you that, belly armour was used in earlier times by soldiers to protect themselves on the battlefield. Basically, it's clothing, often made of mental.

Belly armours are easily available on various shopping websites, which is especially used as a protection shield for the baby against anti-radiation.

These jaw-dropping pictures were posted from Misho's official Instagram handle, captioned as, ''There’s something so poetic about capturing the transient moments of life, when the ephemeral finds permanence in a piece of sculpture. These past few months have been an incredible journey as a to be mom and as a sculptor and artist I wanted to capture this adventure, this moment and my body in my favourite medium - metal.

