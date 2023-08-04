What is 'Barbie Feet Challenge' and why have doctors warned against this TikTok trend?

The 'Barbie Feet Challenge' involves recreating a scene from the movie where Margot Robbie's character stands on tiptoes while her heels remain in the air after slipping out of her high heels.

The highly-anticipated movie 'Barbie,' featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has taken the world by storm since its release on July 21. The film has sparked a global Barbie mania, with people, companies, and brands all embracing the pink trend. Social media has been flooded with viral trends inspired by the movie, one of which is the 'Barbie Feet Challenge.'

The 'Barbie Feet Challenge' involves recreating a scene from the movie where Margot Robbie's character stands on tiptoes while her heels remain in the air after slipping out of her high heels. The challenge has gained immense popularity, with hashtags like #BarbieFeet and #BarbieFeetChallenge amassing over 80 million views on platforms like TikTok. However, health experts are now raising concerns about the potential dangers associated with this trend.

Doctors have warned that while the pose may make a woman's legs appear longer and toned, it is not without risk. Attempting the Barbie arch pose repeatedly can lead to ankle instability, ligament sprains, and injuries commonly seen with high heel use. The high-arched position may also put strain on the lower back, potentially leading to muscle and spine problems. Younger girls who are still growing should be particularly cautious, as the pose may damage growth plates.

Interestingly, the reality is that Barbie in the movie actually has flat feet, similar to 30% of the population. The high-arched pose should be limited to movie stars who have props and multiple takes to make it look perfect. Attempting to walk on tiptoes without heels is not sustainable for the average person, especially without proper training like ballerinas have en pointe.

It's important to note that 'Barbie' is a live-action retelling that reimagines the iconic toy figurine. The entire film, from costumes to sets, is drenched in Barbie's trademark pink color.

While the 'Barbie Feet Challenge' has become a viral trend, individuals should be cautious about the potential health risks associated with attempting the pose frequently. It's essential to prioritize safety over social media fads and consider the advice of health experts to avoid potential injuries.

