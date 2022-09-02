What is Ayurveda? know the benefits of Being a Vegetarian according to Ayurveda

There are three Doshas of Ayurveda, Vata, Pitta and Kapha.

According to the Ayurvedic school of thought, everything in nature is comprised of 5 different elements Earth, water, fire, air and space. Every person has a unique ratio of these 5 elements. the dominant element in your system determines you Dosha.

There are three Doshas of Ayurveda, Vata, Pitta and Kapha.

The Vata dosha is governed by air and space. The Vata people are lean in build and don't put on weight easily.

The Pitta dosha is governed by fire. Being dominant by the element of fire, pitta people are fiery. these are medium, athletic build and they have extremely strong digestion.

The Kapha dosha is governed by earth and water. the Kapha people have larger body structures. they tend to get weight fast, have combination skin and are friendly.

Ayurveda believes that like attracts like and opposites balance. to balance dosha, you need to eat food that represents the opposite of your dominant element. For Vata dosha, the ideal foods would be those which are nutritionally dense, nourishing and grounding.

The Ayurveda has very clear perceptions about this. “Ayurveda gives life to people”. According to Ayurveda, one should lead a life close to nature if he/she wants to avoid an unhealthy lifestyle. Not only healthy and vegetarian food but Ayurvedic cooking methods like steamed and raw foods is a natural and healthy way of living. Although the non-vegetarian diet is not banned in Ayurveda if you are susceptible to lifestyle diseases like diabetes, high BP, and heart disease then opting vegetarian diet is more beneficial.

There are many vegetarians all over the world. Many non-vegetarians as well. This is because of people’s religious sentiments and animal welfare. Due to these beliefs, people turn vegetarian. Being a vegetarian has a lot of health benefits to offer. Here are the top 5 health benefits of sticking to a vegetarian diet.

Lower cholesterol levels- Cholesterol is a form of fat that is naturally formed in the body. There is cholesterol in everyone’s body. Cholesterol helps in digestion, creating hormones that are necessary for growth and regulating emotions, cholesterol is very important and is naturally formed in the body. Non- vegetarian food items contain cholesterol. When such items are eaten, it increases the cholesterol in the body. The body fails to maintain a balance and you put on weight. As you all know, this causes heat ailments. Vegetarian people do not have this problem as vegetarian food is not that high in cholesterol. Hence you stay healthy and fit.

Reduce the risk of cancer- When meat items such as chicken, beef, etc are sold they are injected with growth hormones. And, recent studies state that if food with such growth hormones is eaten it can lead to cancer. Because many have turned vegetarian.

Protection against diabetes- The cause of diabetes has been on the rise, in recent years. This is because people are more into eating poor quality food and a lot of junk food. Excessive intake of meat items is also a cause of Diabetes. A better alternative is to turn vegetarian. A vegetarian diet which includes vegetables, fruits, dry fruits, whole grains, etc. will keep you fit and healthy. It will also lower your chance of getting diabetes. You can try to reduce your meat intake and switch to vegetarianism.

Protection from food-borne illness- Non-vegetarian food items can lead to various types of infections. According to a study, chicken can be contaminated with bacteria that can cause stomach infections, loose motions, etc. while sometimes these infections and illnesses are diagnosed easily, most of the time they remain hidden. Hence a vegetarian diet is better. This way you can prevent bacteria-based infection.

Spiritual well-being- Many follow the spiritual beliefs of peace and patience. A non-vegetarian diet will cause distraction and stop you from focusing on work. Being a vegetarian will make you feel better. It will also keep your mind fresh and keep you honest, non-violent and respectful to all.