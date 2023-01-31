What is a trauma bond? Its effects in relationships and how to deal with it

Trauma bonding is a phenomenon that occurs when an individual becomes emotionally attached to an abusive partner or acquaintance, despite repeated mistreatment. This can happen in a variety of relationships, including romantic, familial, and platonic. Trauma bonding is characterized by a cycle of abuse and manipulation, where the abuser alternates between being kind and cruel. The victim becomes addicted to the validation and love they receive from the abuser during their good moments, making it difficult for them to leave the relationship.

The cycle of trauma bonding often begins with the abuser charming the victim and gaining their trust. Over time, the abuser becomes increasingly abusive, but the victim remains loyal, hoping for a return to the happier moments in the relationship. The victim may rationalize the abuse, or blame themselves for it, thinking that if they just did things differently, the abuse would stop.

However, the abuse only becomes more intense over time, causing emotional and psychological damage to the victim. Yet, they remain in the relationship due to the emotional attachment they've formed and the fear of abandonment. This leads to a distorted sense of reality, where the victim views the abuser as their source of love, validation, and security.

Trauma bonding can have serious long-term effects on a person's mental and emotional well-being. Victims may experience anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and a constant fear of being hurt. They may also struggle with trust issues and difficulty forming healthy relationships in the future.

It's important to recognize the signs of trauma bonding and seek help if you suspect you are in an abusive relationship. A therapist can help you understand and process the experience, and provide you with the tools and support you need to break the cycle and move on.

