What happens when you have ghee on an empty stomach, nutritionist explains

LIFESTYLE
In Ayurvedic texts, ghee has been recommended as a superfood for centuries. It has an aromatic smell and is rich in antioxidants, healthy fats and vitamins. However, to get its full benefits, it should be consumed in moderation.
Recently, Deepsikha Jain, a nutritionist, shared three reasons to have ghee on an empty stomach.
Jain explains that ghee contains butyric acid, which helps heal your gut. ''First, taking ghee on an empty stomach is great for your gut health because it has butyric acid that can heal your gut and make it more balanced and healthy, she said.
She also said that ghee lowers inflammation in the body and helps strengthen the gut lining. ''Second, ghee on an empty stomach can reduce your inflammation because this will strengthen your gut lining and act as an anti-inflammatory for your body, Jain added.
In the last point, she explains that ghee is great for people who are dealing with diabetes as it balances blood sugar levels. ''And third, consuming ghee on an empty stomach can balance your blood sugars better. It is great for those who have diabetes and will help prevent energy crashes and improve their mood as well, she concluded.''
Take a full glass of lukewarm water and add 1 tsp ghee. Now, have it first thing in the morning, on an empty stomach
