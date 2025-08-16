'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
What happens if you drink papaya leaf water three times a week? It's recipe and lesser known health benefits you must know

Drinking papaya leaf water three times a week boosts immunity, improves digestion, supports liver health, manages diabetes, and promotes glowing skin. Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and anti-inflammatory properties, it’s a natural remedy for overall wellness and detox.

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 09:36 PM IST

What happens if you drink papaya leaf water three times a week? It's recipe and lesser known health benefits you must know
What happens if you drink papaya leaf water three times a week? It's recipe and lesser known health benefits you must know

Papaya is considered as a gut friendly fruit, but did you know its leaves are equally powerful for your health? Papaya leaf water helps in digestion, skin improvement, immunity boost and even blood sugar management is consumed regularly. Explore the benefits, nutritional value and the right way to prepare it.

Nutritional value of Papaya leaves

Papaya leaves are rich in nutrients, antioxidants and bioactive compounds that support overall health. Papaya contains 25-40 calories, 8-10 g of carbohydrates, 2-4g of protein per 100 grams. They are also packed with vitamins A, C, K and B complex along with minerals like iron, calcium, magnesium and potassium.

ALSO READ: What happens when you have ghee on an empty stomach, nutritionist explains

How much should you consume?

Experts suggest having one cup of papaya leaf extract up to three times a week. However, consumption may vary based on individual health conditions, so consulting a doctor before adding it to your diet is advisable.

What are the health benefits of drinking papaya leaf water?

Papaya leaves are rich in antioxidants that reduce the risk of chronic diseases. It also supports digestive health, anti-inflammatory properties, liver health, skin health and strengthens immunity. Studies suggest that papaya leaf extract may regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity, making it beneficial for people with diabetes.

ALSO READ: From hydration to youthful skin: A look at health benefits of coconut water

How to make papaya leaf water?

To prepare, boil 5–6 fresh papaya leaves in 2–3 cups of water for 10–15 minutes. Strain the liquid, let it cool, and add honey or lemon for taste. Drink it in the morning for maximum benefits.

Papaya water has numerous health benefits

From better digestion and immunity, adding papaya leaf water to your weekly routine can provide numerous health benefits. It also helps in skin glow and liver support. This natural remedy, when taken in moderation, is a simple yet powerful way to boost overall wellness.

ALSO READ: White rice vs brown rice: Which is healthier option for weight loss, control blood sugar level, digestion, more

