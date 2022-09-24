What does your emoji choice tell about you?

You probably don't give much thought to the emojis you use the most during the day, whether in texts to your friends or on Slack at work. However, it seems that these absurd little icons reveal more about you than you would realise. Emojis are an incredible way of expressing your emotions. They do boost up your daily basic conversations and give you the added advantage of expressing yourself with the use of only one or two emoticons.

Do you tend to use emojis rather than words while communicating? They're excellent for expressing emotions, but they reveal a lot more about you than you might realise. This is not an absurd concept. The particular emoji you often use gradually comes out as a symbol of the emotion you want to transmit to other people. It might just reveal critical details about your character, including your strengths, weaknesses, values, and defects, as well as how you generally interact with others and the outside environment. For better or worse, the most popular emoji serves as a barometer for your current state of mind or operating method. And that might be very helpful.

If you use (folded hands emoji)

You are a very grateful person. However, you can also feel as though you owe them anything or that their acceptance of your requests or queries would necessitate nothing other than divine intervention.

If you use (laughing emoji)

You are a joyful individual who laughs constantly. Even though you may laugh too much at your requests, thoughts, or even yourself, you can feel that what you say is not being taken seriously.

If you use (heart-related emoji)

Being a caring person, you want everyone in your presence to know that they are cherished, especially through difficult times. You're naturally compassionate. Just be careful not to show your love to those who don't deserve or appreciate it.

If you use (crying emoji)

You express your emotions honestly (at least with those you are close to). You are very considerate of other people and have a strong capacity for emotion, whether it be intense happiness or intense sorrow. If you tend to remain silent in real life, using this emoji could help you express any suppressed feelings.

If you use (cross fingers)

You frequently wish for the finest possible outcome. It's possible that your positive view on life is to reason for this. Another possibility is that you have genuine doubts about things working out for you (and are slightly superstitious).

Now, these interpretations shouldn't be used as reasons to alter how you communicate with others on your phone or serve as a reminder of your flaws. Looking at the emoji you use most frequently is more like holding up a mirror so you can see yourself differently.

Of course, not everything that has been written here applies to everyone. We are all unique people who use emojis in our ways and for our purposes.