Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

What does Orry aka Orhan Awatramani do for a living? Know how he affords Rs 1.7 crore car, Rolex watch

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is one of the most popular social media stars these days, a regular in the Instagram stories and feeds of popular celebrities like Ananya Pandey and Nysa Devgn.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 07:31 PM IST

What does Orry aka Orhan Awatramani do for a living? Know how he affords Rs 1.7 crore car, Rolex watch
What does Orry aka Orhan Awatramani do for a living? (Photo - Instagram)

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani has emerged as one of the most popular social media influencers, who is often seen surrounded by celebrities and star kids. He is a very close friend of Ananya Pandey and Nysa Devgn, as well as Anant Ambani’s future wife Radhika Merchant.

While Orry is often seen partying with Bollywood star kids such as Nysa Devgan, and also accompanying Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani to the Met Gala 2023. Orry is also seen wearing expensive clothes, and his Mercedes car is worth Rs 1.7 crore.

Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has a lavish lifestyle and expensive tastes, but not a lot of people seem to know what he does for a living. Here is all you need to know about what Orry does for a living and how he affords his lavish lifestyle.

What does Orry do for a living?

A favorite of all the Bollywood star kids, Orhan Awatramani can be seen at all the A-list parties, flaunting his swanky and expensive tastes. Orry aka Orhan doesn’t have a clear background and has himself said in an interview that he doesn’t do a standard 9 to 5 job.

According to a recent interview, Orry described his profession as a “singer, songwriter, fashion designer, creative director, fashion stylist, executive assistant, shopper, buyer, a football player, art curator.”

However, Orhan Awatramani has written on his official LinkedIn profile that he is a Special Project Manager at Reliance Industries Limited, the multi-billion dollar company which is headed by Mukesh Ambani. Notably, Orry is a close friend of Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Orry has an extremely expensive lifestyle and owns a Mercedes which is worth Rs 1.7 crore. Further, he owns expensive and luxury accessories, such as a Rs 45 lakh worth Rolex watch.

READ | Who is 'Orry' Orhan Awatramani, best friend of Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Navya Naveli, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena and more

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, other celebs attend Alanna Panday's Haldi: See gorgeous pics here
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan 2: Most awaited film releases in April 2023
In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in a black embroidered anarkali at Jubilee screening
Kusha Kapila to Ajay Nagar: Meet these 6 highest paid influencers in India
Karan Johar-Priyanka Chopra 'feud': From alleged Bollywood ban to Gauri Khan's 'displeasure', here's all we know
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTPC Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply for 152 posts at careers.ntpc.co.in, check application process here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.