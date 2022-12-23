What does creating boundaries around you mean? How does it help you

Creating boundaries around you means setting limits and establishing clear lines of communication with others about what you are and are not comfortable with. It involves being able to say "no" when necessary and setting limits on what you will and will not allow in your life.

Establishing boundaries is an important part of self-care and can help you feel more in control of your life and relationships. It can also help you feel more confident and assertive, as you are able to communicate your needs and desires clearly to others.

Creating boundaries can also help you protect your physical, emotional, and mental well-being. For example, if you set boundaries with someone who is consistently disrespectful or abusive, you can protect yourself from further harm.

Boundaries can be difficult to establish, especially if you are not used to setting limits with others. It can be intimidating to assert your needs and desires, especially if you are used to putting others' needs before your own. However, setting boundaries is a necessary and important part of being an adult and taking care of yourself.

To create boundaries, it is important to be clear and direct with others about what you are and are not comfortable with. It is also important to be consistent and to follow through on your boundaries. For example, if you set a boundary with someone about not being available to talk on the phone after a certain time, make sure to stick to it.

It can also be helpful to practice self-awareness and listen to your own feelings and needs. This can help you determine what boundaries you need to set in order to take care of yourself.

Creating boundaries can take time and practice, but it is an important aspect of self-care and can help you feel more in control of your life and relationships. It can also help you protect your physical, emotional, and mental well-being. So, it is important to create boundaries around you.