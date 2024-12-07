The causes of cheek and chin dimples are entirely different, rooted in muscles and bones.

Have you ever looked at someone with dimples and thought about how they add an extra charm, making them even more attractive? These little indentations, whether on the cheeks or chin, have fascinated people for ages. But have you ever wondered why some people have these gaps on their cheeks or chins while others do not?

Dimples are more than just a cute facial feature. They are the result of unique anatomical quirks. Interestingly, the causes of cheek and chin dimples are entirely different, rooted in muscles and bones. Let us break it down.

Why some people have cheek dimples

Cheek dimples are caused by a variation in the zygomaticus major muscle, which is responsible for smiling. During fetal development, this muscle sometimes splits into two parts:

The superior bundle, positioned above the corner of the mouth

The inferior bundle, located below the corner of the mouth

This split creates a small "hammock" effect in the overlying skin, resulting in dimples. When you smile, the muscle contracts, making the dimples more noticeable. Cheek dimples can be symmetrical or appear on just one side, depending on how the muscle develops.

Chin Dimples

Chin dimples, also called cleft chins or butt chins, have a completely different origin. They are caused by an unfused jawbone. During fetal development, the two halves of the jawbone may not fully merge, leaving a small gap. The skin above this gap forms the distinctive cleft.

Unlike cheek dimples, chin dimples are not linked to muscle structures. They are genetically dominant, meaning if one parent has a cleft chin, there is a high chance their child will inherit it.

Why do some people have dimples while others don't?

Dimples depend entirely on anatomy and genetics. Cheek dimples are tied to muscle structure, while chin dimples are caused by bone development. This is why someone might have one type of dimple but not the other or none at all.