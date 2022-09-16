What cause dark circles under the eyes?

Under eye problem.

People generally think that dark circles appear because of lack of sleep, well this could be one of the reasons. Although there could be some other reasons too such as tiredness, genetics or aging.

Is excessive WFH screentime giving you dark circles? Know effective under-eye skincare routine

Dark circles under the eyes may appear as purple or blue to dark brown or black, depending on skin color.

The area under the eyes can appear darker due to constricted blood vessels causing hyperpigmentation, or from thinning of the skin around the eyes. Dark circles appear under the eye because the skin out there is too delicate and thin so, it gets affected first. It contains some oil and sweat glands, making it more prone to damage. Dark circles are considered to be one of the first signs of premature aging.

Causes of dark circles under your eyes may include:

Genetics: Studies have shown that dark circles under your eyes may run in families.

Dermatitis: Eczema and called dermatitis can cause the blood vessels under your eyes to dilate and show through your skin.

Rubbing your eyes: Rubbing and scratching your eyes can cause your under eyes to swell and your blood vessels to interrupt.

Lack of sleep: Poor sleeping habits cause the skin under your eyes to seem pale. Your blood vessels can easily show through your skin.

Hyperpigmentation: an excessive amount of exposure to the sun triggers your body to form more melanin. Melanin is the substance (pigment) that provides your skin with its color.

Dehydration: The skin under your eyes can start to seem dull once you don’t drink enough water.

Lifestyle factors: Other factors like stress, excessive alcohol use, and smoking can cause dark circles under your eyes.

How can you treat dark circles?

Get more sleep: attempt to get a minimum of seven hours of sleep each night to forestall shadows from appearing around your eyes.

Cold compress: Apply cold spoons to your eyes to assist shrink dilated blood vessels. this may reduce puffy eyelids and also the appearance of dark circles.

Cucumbers: Lay cucumber slices on your eyes. this may help with puffiness because cucumbers are stuffed with water and vitamin C.

Teabags: Place cold tea bags under your eyes. this may increase circulation because tea contains caffeine and antioxidants.

Facials: Facials that include massage around the eye area can help improve circulation.

Makeup: Use an under-eye concealer and makeup foundation to blend the color of your skin to hide your dark circles.