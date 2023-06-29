Search icon
What are the benefits of eating protein-rich foods during pregnancy? Know here

Nutritious, protein-rich foods that are essential for pregnancy health and the baby's growth.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 07:10 PM IST

Pregnancy and post-delivery bring about significant changes in a woman's body, making it crucial to pay special attention to food choices during this period. Health experts and dieticians emphasize the importance of consuming an adequate amount of protein during pregnancy. Protein-rich foods are believed to facilitate the rapid development of the baby's tissues in the womb. Beneficial sources of protein include paneer (cottage cheese), kulthi dal (horse gram lentil), and peanuts. Since protein constitutes the building blocks of our bodies, it plays a vital role in maintaining cellular health.

Which protein-rich foods are recommended for consumption during pregnancy?

Eggs are highly nutritious and a rich source of protein. They are packed with vitamins, iron, and antioxidants, making them extremely beneficial during pregnancy. Including eggs in your diet while breastfeeding also offers numerous developmental benefits for both mother and baby, along with reducing the risk of serious diseases.

Almonds are another excellent source of protein that can be consumed comfortably during pregnancy. They are loaded with vitamin E, fiber, and magnesium. Eating almonds helps lower bad cholesterol levels, reduces the risk of high blood pressure, and promotes heart health. Including these healthy nuts in your lifestyle can have long-term benefits.

Greek yogurt is a protein powerhouse. Its slightly salty and sweet taste leaves you feeling satisfied. It is rich in calcium, vitamin B12, vitamin A, and selenium, making it a great addition to your diet. You can enjoy it with fruits or incorporate it into smoothies for a nourishing treat.

Disclaimer: Before adopting any methods or suggestions mentioned in this article, it is essential to consult a doctor or an expert in the field to ensure personalized advice and guidance.

