What are the 7 chakras in human body and their effects?

Representational image

To live an ideal life, it is very important for any person to energize his body and this can be done easily through yoga. Although science has made a lot of progress, but yoga has been considered the best option to keep the body healthy. For your information, let us tell you that when a person is surrounded by positive energy from all sides and follows his favorable directions, then his 7 chakras are in the right direction and fully charged to remain happy continuously.

7 Chakras in our body and their effect on life

First of all, you should know that there are a total of 114 chakras present in our body, but mainly 7 chakras have been given importance, namely Muladhara Chakra, Sahasrar Chakra, Ajna Chakra, Anahat Chakra, Manipur Chakra, Vishuddha Chakra and Swadhishthana Chakra. Before awakening any chakra, it is necessary to meditate. It becomes all the more important that you need a peaceful environment to meditate. In this, sitting in a meditative posture in a quiet place, focus on your breath. Doing this helps in awakening the chakras. However, if you have awakened all these 7 chakras, then it is also very important to keep it under control.

Swadhishthan Chakra: This chakra is related to the water element present in our body. If this chakra is awakened, all kinds of bad qualities like physical problems and disorders, cruelty, laziness, and disbelief are destroyed. Not only this but any type of disorder in the body is caused due to improper water elements.

Muladhara Chakra: This chakra is located between the anus and the genitals. According to Yoga Shastra, it is told that if we meditate on this place, it gives us valour and bliss. It has also been told that if Muladhara Chakra is not active, then due to this the person often suffers from serious problems like constipation, diarrhea, piles, colitis, and high blood pressure.

Manipur Chakra: Due to the Manipur Chakra present just above the navel, all the things that are jealous, fear etc. in our body do not get awakened. It is said that if all the energy generated through yogic activities is collected in this chakra, then by doing so you can become a Karmayogi.

Agnya Chakra: This chakra is located between the two eyebrows of our body. Explain that awakening this chakra gives intuition, imagination and the ability to deal with situations. You can also understand that by its awakening, a person gets self-knowledge.

Sahasrar Chakra: This chakra is said to be located in the center of the brain. This chakra is believed to be related to inner and outer beauty and connection with spirituality. Although, there are many problems in awakening this chakra, but after its awakening, ultimate bliss is attained.

Vishuddhi Chakra: Vishuddhi Chakra is present in our throat and lets us tell you that its awakening is related to communication, self-expression etc. Along with this, our speech becomes pure and music education is also proven.

Anahat Chakra: The Anahat Chakra is located in the heart of a human being and it is said that the person who succeeds in awakening it destroys things like hypocrisy, worry, attachment and ego from his life.