What are Kangaroo care and its benefits?

Photo: Pixabay

Skin-to-skin contact between mother and baby is called kangaroo care. In this, the mother holds her baby close to her chest. This type of touch not only increases the bond between mother and child but also benefits the health of the child.

Kangaroo care involves skin-to-skin contact between mother and child. In each of its sessions, the mother keeps the baby close to her chest for a few hours. For this, the baby is not dressed in anything other than a diaper.

A study review by Ann L. Jefferies and the Canadian Pediatric Society, Fetus and Newborn Committee, published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information, states that kangaroo care among low birth weight babies in developing countries not only prevented infant mortality but also There has also been a reduction in complications like serious illness, infection and longer hospital stay. Kangaroo care is also very beneficial for preterm babies in developed countries.

Benefits of Kangaroo Care

Kangaroo care offers a number of benefits to the baby:

This helps regulate the baby's heartbeat, breathing and body temperature. The temperature of the mother's breast adapts itself to the needs of the baby. If the baby is a little hot then the breast gets cold. Being close to the mother, the child learns to regather its own heartbeat.

If the child continues to breathe properly, then the oxygen reaching the tissues and organs of his body also increases. This helps in the development and growth of the baby's organs and also increases his weight.

Other benefits of kangaroo care