7 Best yoga poses to treat ovarian cysts

Photo: Pexels

An ovarian cyst is a common thing that happens in women. The biggest problem with the cysts is they do not show symptoms in most cases. We always have to manage the food and mood in balance so that any hormonal or nutritional disturbances become causes of ovarian cysts.

Exercise or Yoga poses can reduce the size of the ovarian cysts in addition to helping the patient maintain a hormonal balance. Another benefit of regular yoga poses is losing the excess weight gained because of ovarian cysts. One of the best forms of exercise for women suffering from ovarian cysts is yoga. It helps in the prevention and management of ovarian cysts in addition to relieving stress and imparting relaxation.

Some yoga poses for ovarian cysts include: