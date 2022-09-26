Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

7 Best yoga poses to treat ovarian cysts

Exercise or Yoga poses can reduce the size of the ovarian cysts in addition to helping the patient maintain a hormonal balance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 02:25 PM IST

7 Best yoga poses to treat ovarian cysts
Photo: Pexels

An ovarian cyst is a common thing that happens in women. The biggest problem with the cysts is they do not show symptoms in most cases. We always have to manage the food and mood in balance so that any hormonal or nutritional disturbances become causes of ovarian cysts.

Exercise or Yoga poses can reduce the size of the ovarian cysts in addition to helping the patient maintain a hormonal balance. Another benefit of regular yoga poses is losing the excess weight gained because of ovarian cysts. One of the best forms of exercise for women suffering from ovarian cysts is yoga. It helps in the prevention and management of ovarian cysts in addition to relieving stress and imparting relaxation.

Some yoga poses for ovarian cysts include:

  • Bhadrasana or Butterfly Pose for Treating Ovarian Cysts
  • Sun Salutation or Surya Namaskar for Treating Ovarian Cysts
  • Treating Ovarian Cysts with Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose
  • Naukasana or Boat Pose for Treating PCOS
  • Dhanurasana or Bow Pose for Treating Ovarian Cysts
  • Treating POD with Warrior Pose or Superman Pose
  • Breathing Exercises & Pranayama
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 464 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.