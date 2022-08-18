Fat to fit: How this Hyderabad woman lost 33 kg in a year with a vegetarian diet and workout plan

Image Credit: Ranu Goswami's Instagram account

There is a saying that, if we are headstrong about our goals then nothing can stop us from achieving them. And, a 33 years old lady named Ranu Goswami from Hyderabad who works as a consultant in a multinational company has proved this right. Ranu was dealing with her post-pregnancy weight gain. During her pregnancy, she gained about 31 kilogram.

According to a report by Aaj Tak, Ranu got the motivation to lose weight from her nine-month-old daughter. She said she wasn’t always fat; she used to be slim earlier; she used to enjoy eating ice cream and junk food a lot, and it made her gain immense weight.

Narrating his motivational fat-to-fit journey, Ranut told when her marriage was fixed, she lost 8-10 kg within three months with the help of a coach to look good in the wedding dress. But, after marriage, she started neglecting her health and gained extra 30-31 kg. But post pregnancy she realised, she needs to look after herself and need to lose some extra kilos. That was the time when she decided to make a few changes in her day-to-day life.

She hired a coach for herself, whose name was Raj Sharma. He prepared a diet and workout plan for her. She stated that she is a vegetarian and she has lost weight through a vegetarian diet. Initially, she was given 1600 calories and then 1500, then 1400 calories but, mostly she used to intake 1600 calories g which was about 90 g protein, 204 g carbs and 55 g fat.

Now, Ranu’s weight has reduced from 86 kg to 55 kg. She also said, now she has become quite particular about her sleep pattern and she takes at least 6hrs of sleep without fail. She also keeps herself hydrated by drinking 4 litres of water daily.

As per the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) data. Nearly one in every four persons is overweight compared to one in every five. The prevalence of obesity among Indians increased in 2019-21 compared to 2015-16. The percentage of obese men between the ages of 15 and 49 increased to 23 per cent from 19 per cent. Among women, the number jumped from 21 per cent to 24 per cent.