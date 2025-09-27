Weight loss: Woman loses 35kg in 7 months by avoiding these 10 everyday foods

A woman who lost 35 kg in 7 months reveals her weight-loss secret, avoiding 10 everyday foods like granola, jaggery, fried snacks, and sugary drinks. Her journey highlights the importance of eliminating calorie-dense, processed items for sustainable fat loss.

Losing weight is often seen as a long and challenging journey, but with the right lifestyle changes and dietary discipline, it is possible to achieve inspiring results. A young influencer named Neha, who successfully shed 35 kg in just seven months, has now revealed the secret behind her transformation. While many focus on what to eat, she emphasises that knowing what not to eat played a crucial role in her weight-loss success.

According to her, the biggest challenge was cutting out everyday foods that are often considered “healthy” but are actually calorie-dense and hinder fat loss. By eliminating these items, she was able to maintain a calorie deficit and improve her overall metabolism.

10 foods she avoided during her weight loss journey

Granola - Marketed as healthy but often loaded with sugar and unhealthy oils. Flavoured Yoghurt - High in hidden sugars that spike insulin and promote fat storage. Packaged Fruit Juices - Stripped of fibre and packed with sugar, making it worse than soda. Diet Namkeen & Baked Chips - Still highly processed with refined carbs and unhealthy fats. Protein Bars - Many are just glorified candy bars with added protein. Honey and Jaggery - Natural but still sugar, causing the same insulin spike as white sugar. Brown Bread - Often just colored refined flour with little nutritional benefit. Smoothies (Store-Bought) - Often loaded with fruit sugars and sometimes artificial flavours, leading to fat gain. Low-Fat Packaged Foods - Stripped of natural fats and replaced with sugar to enhance taste. Soy Products (Excessive Consumption) - Can mess with hormones, especially if heavily processed.

​Her weight-loss approach

Instead of following fad diets, she focused on a balanced diet rich in protein, fibre, and whole foods while cutting down on high-calorie, low-nutrient items. Regular exercise, portion control, and mindful eating further supported her transformation.

Her story proves that sustainable weight loss doesn’t always require extreme restrictions; it’s about making smarter food choices and being consistent. By eliminating just a handful of calorie-dense, processed, or sugar-laden foods, she was able to completely transform her health and body in less than a year.