Weight loss trick: What's lean protein and how it can help you shed extra kilos?

Know all about lean protein and how it can prove to be helpful in weight loss.

People try various tricks to shed the extra kilos. From intermittent fasting to the keto diet and cardio exercise routines, all of it has become mainstream as more and more people are inclining towards following a healthy lifestyle.

However, with the current lifestyle of increased fast food consumption and long hours of sitting jobs it is really difficult to shed the extra kilos. But there is one way that can prove to be efficient in helping you shed weight.

Experts suggest that incorporating a lean protein diet can really help you. Now firstly, let's understand what is lean protein. Lean protein refers to the protein sources that have low fat. Particularly, saturated fat and calories. Lean protein differs from regular protein and helps in weight loss and maintenance of muscle.

Read: Weight Loss tips: Five morning rituals that help shed fat

How lean protein help in weight loss?

Lean protein keeps you full for a long time and hence controls appetite resulting in a reduced intake of overall calories. Lean protein also helps to improve body's energy and supports muscle growth.

Including chicken, fish, and tofu in a balanced diet can contribute to effective weight management.

Chicken breast

Chicken breast is a source of lean protein and is a good choice for those trying to lose weight.

Eggs

Eggs are a highly nutritious source of lean protein. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and vital amino acids. It has prove to be efficient in helping you lose weight.

Fish

Fish is a rich source of high-quality protein and omega-3 fatty acids. You can have fish variety such as salmon, tuna, and mackerel. Omega-3 fatty acids have been linked to enhanced fat-burning and decreased inflammation.

Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese's slow digestion protein keeps you full for a long time. It is a low-calorie dairy product packed with protein and calcium.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt is a rich source of nutrients such as calcium, probiotics and protein. Yoghurt is an ideal breakfast option for those in the quest to lose extra kilos.