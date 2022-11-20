Weight loss tips: Shraddha Kapoor's diet plan and post-workout drink to lose the extra ounces

File Photo

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most stunning actresses in India. She never fails to stun her fans with her looks and is one of the fittest actresses in the Hindi film industry.

If you are looking for a healthy diet plan and weight loss tips, Shraddha Kapoor’s post work out drink is perfect. As per Times Now, the actress follows a very strict diet. She consumes a seven-ingredient superfood-based post work out drink. This drink helps in bossing your metabolism and helps you rejuvenate. The ingredients that she includes are avocado, almond milk, MCT oil, and pea protein.

It is suggested by her coach Praveen Nair. MCT oil is a good source of weight loss as it increases ketone production and is also a rich source of energy. While pea protein is rich in arginine, branched-chain amino and iron. Not only Avocados are they a source of vitamins C, E, K, and B6 but also are a source of riboflavin, folate, pantothenic acid, and magnesium.

How to make this drink

You need 2 tablespoons pea protein, 1 cup chocolate almond milk, ½ avocado, 1 tbsp MCT oil, ½ cup water, and 1 tbs jaggery.

Now chop avocados and blueberries. Add pea protein and almond milk and blueberries in a blender jar and blend it. Now, add avocado and blueberries and mix them with them. After this, add MCT oil, jaggery, and water and blend it. Your drink is ready.

Meanwhile, Here are some other healthy drinks you can include in your diet for weight loss.

Read: When Shehnaaz Gill revealed secrets behind her weight loss transformation

ABC detox drink- You can make a detox drink using apples, beetroot and carrot. By mixing these three you can make a great drink as there is a lot of fiber in this detox drink and calories are also very less in it. It works to remove bad cholesterol and It keeps the digestive system healthy.

Detox drink made of oranges and carrots- Oranges and carrots are very tasty foods and Vitamin C is found abundant in these. You can make a great drink by mixing these two. This drink will not only help keep you hydrated but will also flush out harmful toxins from your body.