Headlines

Manipur horror: Another heart wrenching incident, freedom fighter’s wife burnt alive by armed mob

Meet the IITian who left high-paying job in France, then co-founded Rs 500 crore revenue company

Meet Sangeeta Pandey, who started her business with Rs 1500, now built Rs 3 crore company

Weight Loss tips: Five morning rituals that help shed fat

Airlines found by Ratan Tata’s kin may get Apple update as Tata Group gears for iPhone production

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet the IITian who left high-paying job in France, then co-founded Rs 500 crore revenue company

Meet Sangeeta Pandey, who started her business with Rs 1500, now built Rs 3 crore company

Weight Loss tips: Five morning rituals that help shed fat

5 healthiest sweet dishes

10 benefits of eating fruits empty stomach

Weight loss, diabetes: Edible flowers with incredible health benefits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan exposes Manisha Rani for plotting 'love angle' between Abhishek Malhan, Aashika Bhatia

Kanguva: Tribal leader Suriya unleashes wrath in Siva's film, makers drop first glimpse on actor's 48th birthday

PM Modi remembers singer Mukesh on his 100th birth anniversary, Neil Nitin Mukesh reacts: 'Truly humbled and honoured'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Weight Loss tips: Five morning rituals that help shed fat

Incorporating these five morning rituals into your daily routine can significantly aid in your weight loss journey.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 05:59 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Losing weight can be a challenging journey, but starting your day with a set of mindful and healthy rituals can significantly boost your weight loss efforts. Morning rituals play a vital role in setting the tone for the rest of the day, influencing your choices and habits. By incorporating these five morning rituals into your daily routine, you can kickstart your metabolism, increase energy levels, and promote overall well-being on your weight loss journey.

Wake Up Early and Hydrate:

One of the most crucial aspects of an effective morning ritual is waking up early. Early risers tend to have more structured routines, which can positively impact their weight loss journey. When you wake up, start by rehydrating your body. Drinking a glass of water upon waking helps kickstart your metabolism, flush out toxins, and prepare your digestive system for the day ahead. For an added health boost, consider adding a splash of lemon to your water, which can aid in digestion and support your immune system.

Engage in Mindful Meditation:

Meditation is a powerful tool for managing stress, which can be a significant factor in weight gain. Taking just a few minutes each morning to practice mindful meditation can help reduce stress hormones, such as cortisol, and improve your mental clarity. A calmer mind is more likely to make healthier food choices throughout the day. Find a quiet space, close your eyes, and focus on your breath or use guided meditation apps to ease into the practice.

Fuel Your Body with a Balanced Breakfast:

Skipping breakfast can lead to overeating later in the day, as well as decreased energy levels and a slower metabolism. Make sure to include a balanced breakfast in your morning ritual. Opt for a combination of lean protein, fiber-rich carbohydrates, and healthy fats to keep you satiated and energized. Some excellent breakfast options include a veggie omelet, Greek yogurt with fruits and nuts, or a smoothie with greens, protein powder, and berries.

Get Moving with Morning Exercise:

Exercise is a crucial component of any weight loss regimen, and morning workouts can be especially effective. By exercising in the morning, you'll boost your metabolism, burn more calories throughout the day, and enhance your mood. Choose a physical activity that you enjoy, whether it's a brisk walk, yoga, jogging, or a home workout routine. Aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise each morning to set a positive tone for the day ahead.

Plan Your Meals and Snacks:

To avoid making impulsive and unhealthy food choices, take some time each morning to plan your meals and snacks for the day. Preparing your meals ahead of time and having healthy snacks readily available can help you stay on track with your weight loss goals. Incorporate a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins into your meals to ensure a nutrient-rich diet.

Also read: 5 Breakfast wonders to kickstart your day with gusto

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

India and Sri Lanka strengthen economic ties with new partnership roadmap

Viral video: Desi girl's scintillating dance to 'Chunnari Chunnari' steals hearts online

Exclusive: Leaked photos reveal actor Saurabh Raj Jain's new look

Dysmenorrhea: Everything you need to know about painful periods

Watch: India A and Bangladesh A players involved in on-field scuffle during Emerging Asia Cup semifinal

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE