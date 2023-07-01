Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Weight loss tips: Fennel seed water can help you reduce extra fat, know how

Fennel is frequently used as a mouth refresher after meals. In addition, some people who want to reduce weight quickly can consume fennel water on an empty stomach.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 06:21 AM IST

Weight loss tips: Fennel seed water can help you reduce extra fat, know how
Weight loss tips: Fennel seed water can help you reduce extra fats, know how

After a delightful meal, many people turn to the aromatic fennel as a natural mouth freshener. But did you know that some people also swear by drinking fennel water on an empty stomach to achieve fast weight loss? This practice is believed to offer numerous health benefits. Fennel boasts an abundance of essential elements like calcium, sodium, iron, and potassium, making it a powerhouse of goodness for your well-being. However, it's essential to be aware that while fennel water has several advantages, it also comes with a few drawbacks.

Let's explore the benefits of drinking fennel water on an empty stomach in the morning:

Good for the stomach: Regularly sipping fennel water on an empty stomach can work wonders for your digestive system. It helps alleviate issues like constipation and acidity, promoting a healthier gut.

Aids in weight loss: If you're looking to shed a few pounds, fennel water might be your ally. The concoction is known to aid in weight reduction by supporting your stomach health.

Beneficial for the eyes: Fennel water is rich in Vitamin A, making it a great addition to your morning routine to keep your eyes in good shape.

Controls blood pressure: Thanks to its potassium content, fennel water may help regulate blood pressure levels, contributing to overall cardiovascular health.

Heart-friendly: Incorporating fennel water into your empty stomach routine might be beneficial for your heart's well-being.

While fennel water has its merits, it's crucial to consider the potential disadvantages:

Stomach issues: For individuals with a sensitive stomach or existing stomach infections, drinking fennel water on an empty stomach may not be suitable, as it could aggravate stomach pain.

Not recommended for pregnant women: Pregnant women should steer clear of drinking fennel water on an empty stomach as it could pose health risks during pregnancy.

Caution for sensitive skin: Those with sensitive skin should avoid drinking fennel water on an empty stomach, as it might lead to skin allergies.

Remember, before making any significant changes to your diet or health routine, it's always wise to consult with a healthcare professional or an expert in the field. Their guidance can ensure that you enjoy the benefits of fennel water while keeping your unique health considerations in mind.

Disclaimer: The methods and suggestions mentioned in this article are for informational purposes only. Prior to incorporating them into your routine, seek advice from a qualified medical practitioner or an expert in the relevant field. Your health and well-being are of utmost importance, and personalized guidance is essential for making informed decisions.

Read more: Fond of eating before bed? Research reveals late-night dinners could increase risk of cancer

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'
In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features
Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning at Dahaad promotions in grey pant suit worth...
Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure
In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Court to decide on cognisance of chargesheet against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan on July 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.